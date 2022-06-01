Liveupdated1654059600

Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor asks to strike part of Amber Heard closing as jury ends day 2 of deliberation

Oliver O'Connell,Megan Sheets ,Clémence Michallon,Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 01 June 2022 06:00

Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumed deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a $100m counterclaim.

In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.

In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing arguments, adding that he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.

Depp’s team on Tuesday filed a failed motion to strike part of Heard’s closing which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other abuse victims.

1654059600

Amber Heard’s testimony on Johnny Depp

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard spent several days on the witness stand in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, telling jurors of the abuse she claims to have suffered at his hands.

She began on 4 May by providing background how they met and they fell in love, before sharing several allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault across three more days on the stand.

Here’s what we learned from Ms Heard’s testimony:

Key moments from Amber Heard’s testimony on Johnny Depp

Heard testified at length as a witness in defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 06:00
1654054210

Johnny Depp’s testimony on Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gave nearly four days of testimony in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, seeking to convince the jury that he did not abuse her and was in fact a victim of her abuse.

Mr Depp first took the stand on Tuesday 19 April, then kept testifying every day up until the end of Thursday 21 April. Proceedings paused on Friday 22 April, then over the weekend, and picked up again on 25 April with continued testimony from Mr Depp. He then returned to the stand for his rebuttal on 25 May.

Here is what we learned during his time as a witness:

A severed finger and shouting matches: Johnny Depp’s testimony on Amber Heard

Actor gave nearly four days of testimony

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 04:30
1654050610

Johnny Depp asks jurors to ‘give him his life back’

Johnny Depp’s lawyers pleaded with jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse, as closing arguments got under way on Friday (27 May).

Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez told the jury that the evidence had shown Ms Heard was the “abuser” and Mr Depp was the “abused” during their tumultuous relationship, saying that both Mr Depp’s “good name” and his “life” are at stake as they reach their verdict.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Johnny Depp closing argument asks jurors to ‘give him his life back’

Johnny Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew delivered closing statements on Friday morning, where they said the actor’s ‘good name’ and ‘life’ was at stake in the verdict

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 03:30
1654047010

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors into ‘accomplice’

Amber Heard’s attorney told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and “campaign of global humiliation”, as the case neared a dramatic close on Friday (27 May).

Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Amber Heard lawyer urges jurors not to be ‘accomplice’ to Johnny Depp’s abuse

Heard’s attorneys Benjamin Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Friday morning, where they warned that Depp winning the case would send a ‘message’ to survivors that if they don’t have photos ‘it didn’t happen’

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 02:30
1654044310

Pirates of the Caribbean boat driven past Depp v Heard courthouse

A car decorated as a ship from the Pirates of the Caribbean films drove past the courthouse where a jury was deliberating the verdict Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard on Tuesday (31 May).

Holly Patrick reports:

Pirates of the Caribbean boat driven past Depp v Heard courthouse as jury deliberates

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 01:45
1654041610

Why the defamation trial is being held in Virginia

The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has unfolded well outside their normal Hollywood orbit – at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Mr Depp’s suit against his ex-wife alleges that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

The trial is taking place in Fairfax because the online edition of The Post is published via servers in the county, allowing Mr Depp to sue her in that area.

Gustaf Kilander reports:

Why the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial is being held in Virginia

Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 01:00
1654038910

The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

Throughout the past six weeks, the historic trial has attracted worldwide headlines, a frenzy of fans, and memorable viral moments. But what has caught people’s attention more than just the trial’s wild claims are the social media users who have taken the case into their own hands, writes Meredith Clark:

The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another posts videos online suggesting a secret relationship between Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez

Clemence Michallon1 June 2022 00:15
1654036210

Updates from the courtroom

Jurors broke for lunch earlier on Tuesday 31 May.

According to the Law & Crime network, some movement was seen in the courtroom, but there was no major development over the first half of the day.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Jamie R. Abrams, a University of Louisville law professor, said of the jurors: “One challenge that they are likely facing is staying focused on the case at hand without allowing all of their own lived experiences and biases to lead them to a snap judgment that is not supported by the testimony.

“The jury instructions are very concrete in helping jurors do that focusing as a legal matter, but this is a real challenge on a human level.”

Clemence Michallon31 May 2022 23:30
1654033510

How does the jury work?

A jury of seven people has been assembled for this case.

According to Court TV, the jurors include five men and two women, with two alternate jurors remaining on standby if one of the main pool is dismissed or needs to drop out.

Clemence Michallon31 May 2022 22:45
1654032015

Why does Depp’s team want to strike part of Heard’s closing?

Depp’s lawyers raised concern over an “inappropriate argument” in Heard’s closing statement in a filing in Fairfax County District Court on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for a second day in the couple’s defamation case.

They asked a judge to strike the argument from the record, instruct the jury to disregard it and to revise the Special Verdict Form.

The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains:

Johnny Depp asks to strike ‘inappropriate argument’ in Amber Heard closing statement

Depp lawyers took issue with Heard team’s remarks about the ‘message’ ruling against her would send to other abuse victims

Megan Sheets31 May 2022 22:20

