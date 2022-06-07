Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor launches TikTok account following Amber Heard trial win
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.
The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.
In the wake of the verdicts, the stenographer who chronicled the trial has pushed back against accusations she was “biased” toward Depp.
The Pirates of The Caribbean star has also seemed to launch a TikTok account following his win.
Amber Heard should appeal 'inconsistent' Johnny Depp verdict, says Lisa Bloom
Attorney Lisa Bloom believes we have not seen the end of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, and that the case will be decided on appeal.
Ms Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn lawsuit), and Harvey Weinstein (for whom Ms Bloom was an early advisor before resigning) spoke to BBC Newsnight following the verdict in the defamation case.
Clémence Michallon reports:
Attorney Lisa Bloom says Amber Heard should appeal 'inconsistent' Johnny Depp verdict
‘Most defamation cases are really decided on appeal’
Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback
Johnny Depp is now on TikTok.
The 58-year-old actor, who recently won a multimillion-dollar defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June).
So far, Depp has amassed more than 800k followers on the verified TikTok account @JohnnyDepp.
Despite the large following, the Pirates of The Caribbean star is yet to post his first TikTok video.
Read more:
Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback
The Pirates of The Caribbean star is yet to post his first TikTok video
Heard's sister breaks her silence following verdict
Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took to Instagram on Sunday to say she is “proud” of the Aquaman actor despite last week’s verdict.
“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez, who had testified during the trial.
“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.”
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports:
Amber Heard’s sister breaks silence after verdict
Whitney Henriquez testified for Heard during the six-week trial
Depp and Jeff Beck splash out $60k on Indian dinner
Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s defamation trial win.
Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck, even missing the final day of the trial for a show, when the jury announced the verdict on 1 June. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month.
On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal.
According to TMZ, the eatery’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total.
In an Instagram post, the restaurant shared a few photos, along with a caption that read: “The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!”
The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports:
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck rack up £50k bill at Indian restaurant in Birmingham
Varanasi was closed to the public as the two shared dinner with a group of friends
Voices: Depp and Heard won't hear your view of the trial verdict – but the silent victims will
Jess Phillips writes:
Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option.
Depp and Heard won’t hear your opinions – but abuse victims will | Jess Phillips
Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option
Snoop Dogg weighs in on Depp v Heard trial
Snoop Dogg has said he prays that everyone can “learn to get along” following the verdicts in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.
The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” and so did not keep up with the high-profile case, but hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”.
Press Association reports:
Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial
The rapper said he had not kept up with the case specifically but hoped others could ‘be better, with or without each other’
Unlikely cult celebrities of the Depp v Heard trial
Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented Depp and Heard’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport.
All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence, was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera.
While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities.
Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, from lawyers to alpacas
Explosive court case draws to a close with jury verdict expected soon
Trial wristbands on sale for $5,000 on eBay
Some spectators who attended the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia are now selling their paper wristbands online.
Sheriffs at the Fairfax County courthouse distributed wristbands as a crowd control measure at the highly publicised trial, which attracted a large number of vocal Depp fans in particular.
Several people who were admitted to the courthouse are now selling those disposable, colour-coded paper wristbands – stamped with their date of entry – on auction websites like eBay for as much as $5,000 (£4,000).
Amanda Whiting reports:
Depp vs Heard trial wristbands on sale for £4,000 on eBay
‘This is a piece of celebrity culture history,’ wrote one seller
Trial stenographer denies 'partying' with Depp
The stenographer who chronicled Depp and Heard’s defamation trial has been dragged into a social media firestorm after footage of her hugging the Pirates actor went viral.
In the video, court reporter Judy Bellinger was seen embracing Depp after both sides presented closing arguments on 27 May.
Ms Bellinger was forced to defend herself after Heard supporters claimed the footage is proof of bias.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Depp v Heard stenographer denies ‘partying’ with actor as critics accuse her of bias
The stenographer in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has pushed back on allegations of bias after she was seen hugging Mr Depp on the last day of the proceedings.
Heard lawyer says 'enormous amount of evidence was suppressed' in trial
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial.
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse.
The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.
Megan Sheets reports:
Amber Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence suppressed’ in Johnny Depp trial
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft says verdict sends a ‘horrible message’ to survivors of domestic abuse
