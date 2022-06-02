Johnny Depp verdict - live: Amber Heard not able to pay $8.35m in damages and will appeal, lawyer says
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations, handing a victory to Depp and a partial win to Heard.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked them for doing so and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.
A spokesperson for Heard toldThe New York Times that she has decided to appeal the verdict and Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said to NBC’s Today show that Heard was “unable to pay” the damages and claimed evidence had been suppressed.
ICYMI: Depp thanks jury for giving 'me my life back'
Johnny Depp has thanked a Virginia jury for giving ‘me my life back’ after their defamation trial verdict in his case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Mr Depp, who said he was “humbled” by the jury’s verdict, won his defamation case against Ms Heard and she was ordered to pay the actor $15m in damages.
Johnny Depp thanks jury for giving 'me my life back' after defamation trial verdict
Actor awarded $15m in damages, while his ex-wife won $2m as part of her claim against him
ICYMI: Heard says court ruling undermines 'rights as an American' and is a 'setback' for women
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Ms Heard said on Wednesday following the announcement of the verdict.
“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she added.
'Sad' Amber Heard says court ruling undermines 'rights as an American'
‘I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband’
How much do Johnny Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse.
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”.
Neither side, however, got the full amount of damages they were seeking.
How much do Johnny Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp won a total of $15 million from his ex-wife, but Virginia law and a partial victory in her counter-suit will reduce his total award
ICYMI: Depp wins defamation case against Heard as she wins one part of countersuit
Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.
But the jury also awarded Ms Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim, that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.
Seven jurors – five men and two women – returned their verdict on Wednesday, 1 June, after nearly 13 hours of deliberation spread over three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.
Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard, court rules
After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial returned a verdict following less than 13 hours of deliberation
Voices: Amber Heard didn't ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life
Kathleen N Walsh writes:
There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost.
Amber Heard didn't ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life
This was not a case about whether or not abuse took place. Everyone seems to have forgotten that
‘She will need her sisterhood’
About an hour after the verdict, Amy Schumer showed her support for Heard by sharing a quote from feminist journalist and activist Gloria Steinem on Instagram.
“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke,” the quote, which Schumer added in her caption, reads. “She will need her sisterhood.”
Amy Schumer and other celebrities disappointed over Depp-Heard verdict
‘#MeToo is dead,’ Meghan McCain wrote
Piers Morgan: 'Hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard'
Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.
Reacting to the decision live on his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the presenter said the verdict was a “complete slam dunk victory for Johnny Depp” and a “wipeout for Amber Heard”.
Piers Morgan says Johnny Depp's trial victory is a 'wipeout' for Amber Heard
Presenter said the verdict was a ‘complete slam dunk victory for Johnny Depp’
Jason Momoa 'likes' Heard and Depp statements after jury rules in Pirates star's favour
Jason Momoa appeared to “like” both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Instagram statements, after the Virginia jury deliberating on the defamation lawsuit ruled in Depp’s favour.
Without publicly taking sides, Momoa – the lead in Aquaman, opposite Heard – “liked” both parties’ public statements on Instagram late Wednesday night.
Jason Momoa 'likes' both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp statements on trial verdict
Several other celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss have reacted to the verdict as well
Ashley Benson, Laurie Holden and Naomi Campbell celebrate Depp-Heard verdict
A number of celebrities have reacted positively to the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial verdict.
Shortly after the verdict was announced, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson showed her support for Depp by posting a photograph of him on Instagram with the caption: “Yesssss.”
Other celebrities like Pirates of The Caribbean star Greg Ellis and The Boys star Laurie Holden also reacted in Depp’s favour.
The stars celebrating the Depp-Heard trial verdict
‘The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender,’ actor Laurie Holden wrote
Voices: What will happen to women after the Depp v Heard verdict?
Charlotte Proudman writes:
I’ll tell you what this means for women across the world: if you speak up against sexual violence you will face our culture’s wrath.
Opinion: What will happen to women after the Depp v Heard verdict?
I’ll tell you what this means for women across the world: if you speak up against sexual violence you will face our culture’s wrath
