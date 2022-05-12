Johnny Depp trial - live: Pirates actor will return to stand as Amber Heard’s sister and Ellen Barkin testify
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.
Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
According to reporting by Law & Crime, Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard is halfway through her time on the witness stand in the defamation case opposing her and Johnny Depp in Virginia.
Mr Depp was heard as a witness first, and Ms Heard took the stand on 4 May. Her testimony resumed on 5 May.
Here are the most damning parts of her testimony so far:
Ms Heard says Mr Depp subjected her to sexual, physical, and verbal violence
The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit - at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Here's why:
Here’s why:
Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth
Proceedings are in recess until 16 May
What we know about Amber Heard’s career, background and family life
While Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right, writes Inga Parkel.
While her tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right
Wildly different accounts of 2015 Australia fight from Depp and Heard
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger.
Here’s what they said in court:
Alleged violent incident unfolded in Australia in 2015 and has been key part of defamation trial
Voices: The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
Outside the Fairfax courthouse where the Depp v Heard defamation trial is taking place, a long line of public spectators snakes around the block. Only 100 spectator wristbands are available from 7am each morning and are highly coveted; offers to buy the bands off people who have procured them are common. One Johnny Depp superfan, Yvonne De Boer, said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that she would “take a bullet for Johnny,” and described how she arrives at the courthouse at 1am every morning to secure her spot behind the actor. Another Depp fan brings alpacas to the courthouse in hopes of raising the actor’s spirits.
Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver 'evidence' to Depp's lawyers. Another brings alpacas to Fairfax every day in the hope of raising the actor's spirits
Voices: I’ll tell you why people blindly support Johnny Depp
Charlotte Proudman writes:
So, when I see hashtags trending on twitter like, “AmberHeardIsALiar”, I realise how deeply entrenched misogyny is in our society. It doesn’t matter that there is a High Court decision proving that Depp assaulted Heard, it wouldn’t matter if the world watched Depp physically assault Heard in public, people would still support Depp. Why is he above the law?
As a barrister, I see many victims of domestic abuse being sued for 'defamation', for daring to speak about what their perpetrator did to them. Meanwhile, the world questions whether they're a 'real victim'
Voices: Why is Dior sticking with Johnny Depp?
Katie Edwards writes:
Acting as a proxy for the idealised loyal wife, Christian Dior continue to stand by their man. Not just keeping his “old, craggy fogey” visage on billboards, TV screens and in the glossies, but helping to bolster his reputation as a wild but noble and honest man with a “smooth animal charm”.
At a time when many celebrities scream 'cancel culture!' any time they're criticised or called to account for their comments or behaviour, the team at Dior seem to recognise that controversy can drive sales
Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial
Testimony has thus far painted a captivating and disturbing portrait of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s doomed marriage, laying bare their violent fights, drug use, and vicious words to each other.
Here are some of the biggest moments so far:
Over weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple's former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors' doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp grilled her about sex scene with James Franco
Amber Heard has alleged that Johnny Depp once subjected her to a “disgusting” and violent grilling about a sex scene she had filmed with James Franco.
During testimony, she was asked about an incident she alleges occurred on a private flight in 2014. At the time, Ms Heard had been cast to star alongside Mr Franco in The Adderall Diaries, a thriller that was ultimately released in 2016.
“He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,” Ms Heard said. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done [the 2008 movie] Pineapple Express together.”
Heard is testifying in defamation trial in Virginia
