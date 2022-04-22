✕ Close Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream

Lawyers representing Amber Heard have cross-examined Johnny Depp for a full day following his two days of testimony in the $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit he brought against his ex-wife.

The trial has now adjourned, and resumes on Monday for a third week at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote. Although she did not name him, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor described it.

The actor has testified about a traumatic childhood with an abusive mother saying his relationship with Heard mirrored that, describing her as “bullying” him.

On Thursday, Heard’s lawyers challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about her, his drug use and drinking, and the length of his period of sobriety.

His account of the severing of his finger in Australia was also disputed, and pictures of messages scrawled across mirrors in blood and paint were shown to the court, as well as several secretly recorded arguments and fights.