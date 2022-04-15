✕ Close Watch live as testimony continues for Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against former wife, Amber Heard, has adjourned until Monday after a third day of testimony in Virginia.

On Thursday, witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp’s, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper who treated the actor for addiction was played.

Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.

Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written by Heard, implied he was an abuser during their relationship. Although she did not name him, lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.

He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has filed a counterclaim against Depp for nuisance.

Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK againstThe Sun about the same article by Heard.