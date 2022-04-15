Johnny Depp trial - live: Witness ejected from court as Amber Heard called ‘scum’ in ex’s texts
The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against former wife, Amber Heard, has adjourned until Monday after a third day of testimony in Virginia.
On Thursday, witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp’s, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper who treated the actor for addiction was played.
Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.
Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written by Heard, implied he was an abuser during their relationship. Although she did not name him, lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.
He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has filed a counterclaim against Depp for nuisance.
Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK againstThe Sun about the same article by Heard.
How we got here: Depp and Heard - a timeline of their relationship
As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit gets underway in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s history, together and apart.
A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship and court battles
As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit gets underway in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s legal history
Piers Morgan calls Heard and Depp 'supreme narcissists'
Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.
In an opinion column for the New York Post, Morgan wrote: “I can honestly say that the number of f***s I give about this shamelessly deluded and self-obsessed pair of whiny wastrels could be written on the back of Mycoplasma genitalium, the planet’s smallest living organism.”
Louis Chilton has the story.
Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 'supreme narcissists'
Former ‘GMB’ host accused the divorced couple of ‘playing the victim’
Depp's sister says family was 'devastated' with the marriage
Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.
Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia.
Graeme Massie reports.
Johnny Depp's sister says Amber Heard called him 'old and fat'
Christi Dembrowski said Heard had told her brother he had ‘no style’ after Dior meeting
Depp smirks as court hears he's obsessed with Elon Musk
Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.
Graeme Massie reports.
Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he's obsessed with Elon Musk
Tesla CEO’s name was brought up in opening statements in Virginia courtroom
Opening statement: Heard accuses Depp of sexual assault with liquor bottle
Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his $50m defamation trial.
Ms Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Heard using a liquor bottle during a black-out drunk episode.
Mr Depp was visibly skeptical as Ms Bredehoft made the claims, and shook his head “no” after her comments.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault with liquor bottle
This is the first time Ms Heard has publicly alleged Mr Depp sexually assaulted her
Opening statement: Depp team says Heard is compulsive liar
The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements, with Mr Depp’s attorneys painting Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career.
They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse.
The attorneys also noted Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Ms Heard.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a 'compulsive liar'
Mr Depp’s legal team claimed Ms Heard made up her allegations to boost her profile in Hollywood
ICYMI: Fans, stars, and a flurry of questions as trial opens in Virginia
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both present for the first day of the defamation case opposing them in Virginia, Clémence Michallon reports from Fairfax.
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial opens in Virginia with fans, stars, and questions
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both present for the first day of the defamation case opposing them in Virginia, Clémence Michallon reports from Fairfax
The Viper Room: End of an era
As Johnny Depp appeared in court in Virginia this week, The Viper Room, his former nightclub where Tom Petty played, the Pussycat Dolls were born, and River Phoenix died, is soon to be demolished.
Kevin E G Perry takes a look at the infamous venue’s storied past.
Drugs, Dolls & Johnny Depp: The Viper Room's demolition is the end of a Hollywood era
As bulldozers move in on the infamous Sunset Strip venue, Kevin E G Perry looks back at the eventful history of Johnny Depp’s former club, where Tom Petty played, the Pussycat Dolls were born, River Phoenix died and Jason Donovan almost did the same
Everything we know about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Amber Heard's former assistant Kate James testified on Thursday (14 April) in the defamation case opposing Johnny Depp and Heard in Virginia and was asked about a text allegedly sent by Depp to her in August 2016.

Clémence Michallon reports on what was said about Heard.
Clémence Michallon reports on what was said about Heard.
Amber Heard's former assistant asked about shocking text in court
Depp has sued Heard for alleged defamation
