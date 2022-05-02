Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard to testify as first defence witness next week
Fifty-eight-year-old accuses ex-wife of bullying him
The third week of testimony trial in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has concluded in Fairfax, Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
On Thursday the court heard from Depp’s security guard Starling Jenkins, who gave his account of an incident in which faeces was found in the couple’s bed. Mr Jenkins said that Heard described the incident as a “practical joke gone wrong”.
Further testimony came from Terence Dougherty, general counsel and COO of the ACLU, who explained the group’s history with Heard regarding donations and the preparation of her op-ed in conjunction with her lawyers.
Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand next week. Much anticipated testimony from Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will not happen, a source told The Independent.
Lawyers for Heard believe she will prevail
When jurors heard about The Washington Post article in court on Thursday, it was the first time the story had been mentioned in detail in the three weeks of testimonies and statements.
That is, despite the trial being about Mr Depp’s claims he was defamed in the article, which did not mention him, but Ms Heard’s alleged experience of being a victim of abuse.
Her lawyers reportedly believe that in the end, if the jury does decide Mr Depp is right, she will still prevail because of the importance of the issue of domestic violence, and also because it did not name him.
She is expected to testify herself next week in court. Mr Depp has already done so.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
‘The Deppites and the Heardians’
“For the Deppites and the Heardians, it feels as if a member of their own tribe or family are in peril in court”, writes Sean O’Grady of fans of their pair.
“The fans feel their pain, not because they have to to, as parties to the arguments, but because they want to”.
‘Team Depp’ or ‘Team Heard’? How your answer says a lot about you | Sean O’Grady
For the Deppites and the Heardians, it feels as if a member of their own tribe or family are in peril in court
Will James Franco and Elon Musk testify?
While Ms Heard’s legal team had included James Franco and Elon Musk on its list of potential witnesses ahead of the trial, with both appearing via video link, neither will now stand.
On Thursday morning, nearing the close of the third week of the trial, The Independent received confirmation that neither the Tesla CEO nor the actor are expected to take the stand. No reasoning was provided.
Megan Sheets has more:
Elon Musk and James Franco will not testify at Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
The Independent received confirmation that neither the Tesla CEO nor the actor will end up taking the stand
Recap: Couple’s agent says Depp didn’t lose out from article
The pair’s former agent said Mr Depp did not lose out on film roles as a result of an article Ms Heard wrote in 2018, despite accusing her of causing him to lose out on film roles.
When asked if Mr Depp’s off-screen reputation was impacted by the article, talent agent Christian Carino said “no.”
Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former agent has testified that Mr Depp did not lose out on film roles as a result of an article Ms Heard wrote in 2018.Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million. Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the article, but his lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.When asked if Mr Depp's off-screen reputation was impacted by the article, talent agent Christian Carino said "no."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Recap: What happened in court this week?
On Thursday, the jury heard from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who, drafted The Washington Post article at the centre of the lawsuit and trial.
The campaign group published the piece, which was on the subject of sexual assault, under Ms Heard’s name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues.
Mr Dougherty recalled how there was push-and-pull between lawyers for the ACLU and Ms Heard, who allegedly wanted to restore deleted lines about her marriage with Mr Depp to the piece.
The final version, however, did not mention Mr Depp by name. He went on to sue his former wife for $50m, leading to today’s trial.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Recap: What we know about Johnny Depp
Although the actor is currently embroiled in a court battle after accusing ex-wife Amber Heard of defamation, Mr Depp is well known for being the face of a men’s fragrance as well as his move roles.
Louis Chilton explains his rise, acting career, and recent controversies here:
What we know about Johnny Depp’s early life
Actor is currently embroiled in a court battle after accusing ex-wife Amber Heard of defamation
Recap: What we know about Amber Heard
The 36-year-old, who has more recently made headlines for the defamation lawsuit filed by Mr Depp, is also an actor, activist, and model in her own right.
Inga Parkel looks at her early life, acting career and triumphs below:
What we know about Amber Heard’s career, background and family life
While her tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right
Most explosive trial moments so far
Over the course of three weeks of testimony in Virginia, jurors have heard from a string of witnesses in the trial involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Many moments were explosive, as recapped here:
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Most explosive trial moments so far
Over first two weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far
Fans condemn Depp v Heard trial merchandise
Some fans have condemned the sale of “icky” merchandise around the trial, including t-shirts, stickers, mugs, and even throw blankets with quotes from Depp’s testimony and anti-Heard statements written on them.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Fans outraged over ‘icky’ and ‘tone-deaf’ merchandise around Depp-Heard trial
‘Something about people making literal merch pertaining to Amber Heard v Johnny Depp is very, very, VERY uncomfy to me,’ one person said
Why is the trial happening in Virginia?
The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit — at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander explains the venue:
Why the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial is being held in Virginia
Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies