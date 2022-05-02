✕ Close Depp v Heard trial: Most dramatic moments so far

The third week of testimony trial in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has concluded in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

On Thursday the court heard from Depp’s security guard Starling Jenkins, who gave his account of an incident in which faeces was found in the couple’s bed. Mr Jenkins said that Heard described the incident as a “practical joke gone wrong”.

Further testimony came from Terence Dougherty, general counsel and COO of the ACLU, who explained the group’s history with Heard regarding donations and the preparation of her op-ed in conjunction with her lawyers.

Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand next week. Much anticipated testimony from Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will not happen, a source told The Independent.