The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
In testimony on Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern who was present for two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.
The actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, told the court about Depp’s career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, describing it as “catastrophic”. He said Depp had lost his role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and he was unable to sign any studio productions in the years that followed.
Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand on Wednesday. Much anticipated testimony from Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will not happen, a source told The Independent.
Ms Falati reads from her notes where she wrote Heard had been experiencing more anxiety and had outbursts of anger and rage.
“I recall her being very angry. It was in London. That would have been 2014. I believe it was in reference to an incident about her phone.”
Ms Falati was in London at the time and recalls Heard yelling and crying.
Ms Falati’s notes on 8 March 2015 say “client expressed feeling sad”, but she can’t remember specifically why she wrote this but suspects it would be down to “relationship issues”.
She visited Heard on 9 March but does not recall anything about that visit. Ms Falati says she does not recall if Heard expressed fear of Depp.
In a text between Ms Falati and Whitney Heard later that month on 23 Mar 2015, she asks if Heard has fallen asleep which Whitney confirms.
She is also shown a text in which Whitney said Heard had said she wants to kill herself.
Ms Falati said Heard would often have her friends around her for support.
Ms Falati is asked about her nursing notes over the time of the fight between Depp and Heard in Australia. She was not present for the incident.
“They had to be separated. You know as well as I do there was an incident,” she tells Heard’s lawyer.
Ms Falati says it is hard to recall specifics, but she remembers hearing from other people that there was an argument between Depp and Heard.
Asked if she knows if anyone was hurt, she recalls Depp’s finger was injured but could not remember which one or how.
New witness: Erin Falati, a former nurse for Heard
Erin Filati is now testifying by video deposition.
She is a former personal nurse who worked with Dr David Kipper. Before her marriage when she was known as Erin Boerum.
Heard’s attorney begins the questioning in the video.
Mr Bania is asked if Q scores could go up or down for many different reasons, which he agrees is true.
When asked, he says he is not saying the Q score drop is because of Heard.
Heard’s lawyers show a chart of Depp’s positive and negative Q scores from 2012 onwards. Both of Depp’s ratings worsened prior to Heard filing for divorce and improved over time after Heard’s op-ed.
Mr Bania says he was looking at a snapshot in the immediate aftermath of specific events.
Heard’s lawyer points out inconsistencies between Mr Bania’s testimony today and the deposition he gave in March.
It is noted that because Depp’s name is not mentioned in the op-ed, it does not come up in Google searches.
Heard’s lawyer argues that according to Mr Bania’s data, searches for Depp declined after the publication of the article and only spiked again when he took legal action against Heard.
In more recent searches for Depp they argue focus on The Sun article and legal case and not The Washington Post op-ed.
Cross-examination begins with Heard’s lawyers asking Mr Bania if he is aware the case is only about the 2018 op-ed and not the initial 2016 allegations.
Asked if he is able to separate out the impact on Depp’s reputation of the 2018 op-ed and when he sued The Sun, he says that was not part of his analysis to carve that out.
Mr Bania also looked at Q scores which show how likable a person is considered.
Prior to the allegations, Depp had a positive rating of 35 and a negative of 11. His positive rating fell to 31 in 2016 and to 29 following the op-ed. His negative rating climbed to 16 and dropped to 15 over the same timeframe.
Mr Bania says that the overall opinion of Depp was damaged.
Judge Penney Azcarate calls for the afternoon recess.
Mr Bania has been brought in as an expert witness to show how the perception of Depp changed online before and after the initial allegations of abuse were made, and then after The Washington Post op-ed was published.
His analysis shows that before the allegations Depp was not portrayed negatively, but after he was Mr Bania says this was even more so the case after the op-ed.
New witness: Douglas Bania, intellectual property valuation damages expert
Depp’s attorneys now call Douglas Bania, an intellectual property valuation, licencing, and damages expert.
