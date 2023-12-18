Jonathan Majors trial - Live: Jury deliberates after Marvel actor cried in court
Jury could return verdict result as early as Monday
A verdict could come Monday in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Jurors began deliberating on Thursday afternoon, and had not reached a verdict by the end of Friday.
Earlier in the week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.
The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.
In closing arguments, the defence painted Jabbari as a “liar” and accused her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. The prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”
Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.
A shocking 911 call, revealed
In court on Wednesday, Jonathan Majors reportedly called 911 after the alleged assault in March 2023, People reported.
“Hey, how are you, is this medical?” Majors asked the 911 dispatcher, according to a recording. He said he thinks his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari “attempted suicide, I think.”
Despite the Marvel star’s description, prosecutors insisted that Jabbari was not suicidal, but rather distraught after an emotional evening. That call led to his arrest, a three-hour hospitalisation and a police probe.
Bombshell text messages, revealed: ‘I’m a monster’
Chilling audio between Majors and Jabbari revealed
In the recording, Majors was upset with Jabbari after she came home drunk.
He described himself as a “great man” and needed a “great woman” like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.
ICYMI: The timeline
September 2022 — Text messages (revealed in court) seem to show Mr Majors admitting he injured Jabbari while they were living in London. He urged her to not go to the hospital to treat the injuries, the texts show.
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
‘I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so’: explosive texts revealed
Images reveal Grace Jabbari’s hairline fracture on her finger
Jonathan Majors rants ‘I’m a great man’ in recording
Jonathan Majors calls himself a “great man” and compares himself to Martin Luther King Jr and Barack Obama in an audio recording played during his assault trial.
The evidence released on Wednesday includes text messages in which Majors threatened to commit suicide and an audio recording of an argument in which Majors told Jabbari she needed to act more like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.
In the recording, which dates from September 2022, Majors can be heard asking Jabbari whether she really loves him. When she says she does, he responds: “Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan.”
“Pretty little lies”: defence attorney accuses Jabbari of being untruthful