Malibu fire live updates: Franklin fire nearly triples in size with mass evacuations ordered
The fire has torn over 2,200 acres and more dangerous weather was expected through Wednesday
Residents of the southern California city of Malibu have been forced to flee their homes after another late-year wildfire fanned by strong winds and warm weather tore across the area.
The Franklin Fire started shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, and has since spread over 2,200 acres, forcing more than 6,000 people to evacuate their homes. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.
Approximately 700 firefighting personnel were working to fight the fire as the sun rose on the West Coast.
There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths, and officials said Tuesday that a “minimal” number of homes had been destroyed. It was not immediately clear how many had burned, but 2,000 structures were in the evacuation zone.
The fire, which started around Pepperdine University, was moving south. Final examinations at the school were postponed and all Malibu schools were closed until further notice. Around 800 students were sheltering in place.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his department had been coordinating with local and state partners, and that 150 personnel were assisting response efforts.
“The safety of our community members is our number one priority,” said Luna.
Red flag warning warnings were in effect through Wednesday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom says he secured federal assistance for the fire
On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and Ventura counties.
Southern California officials caution residents about ongoing wildfire threat
Officials warned the more than 18,000 residents in areas threatened by the Franklin Fire that the danger wasn’t over.
“We remain under and immediate threat because of the red flag conditions,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone cautioned at a Tuesday morning news briefing.
There are approximately 8,100 structures in that area. Of those, more than 2,000 were under mandatory evacuation warnings.
“Please follow all evacuation orders. That is the most important thing,” Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins instructed.
She said that Malibu’s City Hall was in an evacuation zone.
In the early morning, winds were gusting to 40 miles per hour. The temperature was heading up from 62 degrees to a high of 75.
