Donald Trump has suggested that he may sue the post office because they’ll “maybe” lose mail-in ballots.

The former president appeared on Real America’s Voice on Monday night, once again dragging up his claims from both before and after the 2020 election that mail-in ballots are heavily affected by fraud, even though the voting method has been found to be safe and secure.

Trump claimed, “We have very bad elections. We have a bad voting system. We have mail-in ballots. You know it’s very interesting, I read the other day, the post office is saying how bad it is.”

“The post office is critiquing itself saying, ‘We’re really in bad shape, we can’t deliver the mail,’ and they’re not even talking about mail-in ballots,” he added. “‘We’re gonna dump millions and millions of ballots.’ And I’m saying to myself, ‘How can they be taking the vote?’”

The former president said, “We ought to go to court and we ought to bring a lawsuit because they’re going to lose hundreds of thousands of ballots. Maybe purpose-ly. Or maybe just through incompetence.”

Real America’s Voice host Wayne Allyn Root said, “I think it was yesterday, the US Postal Service union endorsed Kamala Harris.”

Donald Trump has suggested that he may try to sue the postal service over its handling of mail-in ballots ( AP )

“Now, you’ve got mail-in ballots being trusted into the hands of people that just endorsed Kamala Harris,” the host added. “How do you know this is gonna be a clean election?”

“Well, they’ve always been a very Democrat union. That’s the way it is. We’ve got people who like us too,” the former president said.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) announced on Thursday that it was endorsing Harris. The American Postal Workers Union endorsed her in July.

On Sunday, Trump also lashed out against the postal service, which is being led by a man he appointed, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“The United States Postal Service has admitted that it is a poorly run mess that is experiencing mail loss and delays at a level never seen before,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “With this being the FACT, how can we possibly be expected to allow or trust the U.S. Postal Service to run the 2024 Presidential Election? It is not possible for them to do so. HELP!”

Trump is once again doing the groundwork to challenge the election results if he loses in November.

After the 2020 election, Trump and other Republicans claimed that fraudulent mail votes were a major reason why he lost. This time around, the GOP is now urging its supporters to vote by mail, but Trump himself appears unable to stop bashing the voting method.

In a letter released on Monday, DeJoy said the postal service is ready for the incoming flood of mail-in ballots.

He also assured state election officials that he would work alongside them to handle any problems with the delivery of election-related mail during the November election.

He added that the postal service has already taken care of most of the issues raised by election officials across the country.