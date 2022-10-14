Midterms 2022 – latest: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock to square off at Georgia debate
Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will finally have the chance to debate his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, on TV tonight.
Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.
Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past, while facing allegations of domestic violence.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.
Fox contributor mocked for blaming inflation for $28 Taco Bell lunch
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten in on the action after a Fox Business contributor drew mockery by revealing that he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell and blaming inflation for the high price.
Abe ASher has the story.
The contributor in question ordered a very large lunch
Could a Republican soon be running Oregon?
Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s.
But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee this year. As mail-in ballots become available to voters next week, Oregon is becoming the unlikely site of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country.
Read more:
Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s
Coming up: Walker v Warnock in Georgia Senate race debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia’s marquee Senate contest, just days before in-person early voting begins.
The 60-minute session, which will take place before a live audience, comes in the wake of reports that Walker paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 before later fathering a child with her. Additionally, the matchup could force both men to answer other attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters’ television screens and social media feeds for months.
The Independent will be covering the debate live at 7pm ET.
Given chance to go high, Ron Johnson goes low
The Wisconsin Senate race is one of this year’s more acrimonious, with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, an ardent Trumpist who has repeatedly propagated lies about both the 2020 election and the Covid-19 pandemic, fighting hard against Democrat Mandela.
Mr Johnson was offered the chance at a TV debate last night to say something positive about his opponent, who had already extended him the courtesy of describing him as a “family man”. But he did not take it.
Oz appears to admit he’s being inappropriate about Fetterman’s stroke
Mehmet Oz, who made his name as a TV doctor, has taken his Senate campaign against Democrat John Fetterman in a remarkably personal direction in recent months, including by mocking Mr Fetterman for having a stroke with all the after-effects it’s entailed.
And now, Dr Oz appears strangely blase about talking about Mr Fetterman the way he does while also touting his standing as a physician.
Read more on the latest row over Mr Fetterman’s stroke below from John Bowden.
John Fetterman’s post-stroke interview sparked fury against NBC. What prompted it?
A discussion about a candidate’s symptoms turned into a larger one about whether journalists are equipped to cover people with disabilities fairly, John Bowden writes
Dr Oz faces opprobrium over misleading gun violence event
Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for the senate seat in Pennsylvania, has been accused of misleading the public for not pointing out that the gun violence survivor he comforted at a “community discussion” in September was his campaign coordinator.
Dr Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong inside a Black church as she broke down recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia at his campaign event on 19 September. Ms Armstrong held a handmade sign which read “gone but not forgotten” for her dead relatives.
But after the Associated Press published a piece on the event, Brendan McPhillips, the campaign manager for Dr Oz’s opponent John Fetterman, complained on Twitter that the news agency failed to note that Ms Armstrong was a paid member of the Republican candidate’s campaign.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
‘She was not presented, in my recollection, as anything other than a grieving family member’
Nevada GOP Senate candidate sees 14 members of family endorse Democrat opponent
Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
“We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress,” the letter states.
The letter, first obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name.
Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s family are endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Abortion and economy take centre stage in Minnesota
Democratic US Rep Angie Craig on Thursday portrayed her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights. Republican congressional candidate Tyler Kistner meanwhile said Craig bears responsibility for inflation and other economic woes because she supports President Joe Biden‘s policies.
Craig and Kistner met for their only full debate of the campaign at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, sponsored by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Their race in the swing suburban 2nd District is considered the GOP’s best chance to flip a congressional seat in Minnesota.
It’s also one of the most expensive House races in the country.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is portraying her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights
Can Biden give Democrats a west coast election boost?
President Joe Biden‘s visit to California and Oregon close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time political reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party.
As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of the House on Nov. 8 may lie with holding districts it already controls in California — the country’s largest Democratic state — and potentially gaining ground in typically Democratic Oregon.
It won’t be easy.
President Joe Biden’s visit to California and Oregon this week comes close to Election Day and shows how Democrats are calling in reinforcements in states that are typically afterthoughts for the party
Milwaukee Latinos fed up with crime mull GOP vote
In two decades of street outreach on Milwaukee’s south side, evangelical pastor Marty Calderon has offered Bible study, gang prevention, a safe place to stay for those battling addiction, and help getting jobs for those newly released from prison.
But as he’s watched rising crime threaten those efforts to “clean up” his impoverished neighborhood, Calderon started bringing Republican politicians to his ministry, God Touch.
He hopes the largely Hispanic, working-class community will hear what they can do for it – and the conservative candidates will learn these voters’ reality, especially their immigration journeys.
On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness
