Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm campaign has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.
Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently predicted that Democrats would lose the House majority in November.
Democratic voters appear to be more energised by the recent Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion protections under Roe v Wade. Democrats typically turn out in smaller numbers for midterm elections compared to presidential contests. But with Donald Trump expected to soon announce another White House bid, the left may feel more fired up to participate.
What really happened when an armed John Fetterman detained an unarmed Black jogger in 2013?
Starting this week, a super PAC that supports Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz will be running a $1.5m ad buy highlighting a highly controversial moment in the life of his rival, progressive Democrat John Fetterman.
In 2013, while Mr Fetterman, the current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, was serving as mayor of the town of Braddock, he chased an unarmed Black jogger with his car and stopped him at gunpoint, thinking he’d heard gunshots nearby and the man might be responsible.
Here’s what you need to know about what happened.
Walker’s son lashes out and calls father a liar over denial he paid for abortion
Christian Walker, a right-wing influencer on Instagram and other platforms, released a video Tuesday morning in which he unloaded on his father, his own critics on the right and left and the media following roughly 12 hours of mayhem caused by the report, which dropped Monday evening.
In the video, the younger Mr Walker excoriated his father, Georgia US Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and called him a liar who does not live up to the “family values” image that he so frequently preaches in interviews.
“I’m done. Done. Everything has been a lie,” Mr Walker declares in his video. “I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday. It’s literally his handrwriting in the card!”
Ugly turn in Georgia’s Senate race after The Daily Beast’s report
Herschel Walker denies paying for ex girlfriend’s abortion after report turns own son against him
A bombshell report from The Daily Beast threatens to completely upturn the Georgia Senate race.
Herschel Walker, the far-right Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, is now scrambling to respond to a report claiming that he paid for an abortion for a woman he dated in 2009.
According to the Beast, the unnamed woman backed up her claim with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from [Mr] Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from [Mr] Walker.”
Presented with receipts in Fox News interview, Walker says he ‘send[s] money to a lot of people’
Senator Susan Collins warns of violent threats: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed’
Maine’s centrist Republican senator, Susan Collins, is warning that threats against lawmakers are becoming very real as the midterm season heats up.
Simply offensive rhetoric was mutating into violent threats, warned the GOP senator who has faced the ire of many conservatives for breaking with her party on occasion.
The Republican senator spoke about her concerns in the wake of a man smashing a brick through her home in Bangor, Maine.
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
Donald Trump’s rallies have always attracted a broad swath of supporters, from first timers taking advantage of their chance to see a president in person, to devotees who camp out for days and follow him around the country like rock band groupies.
But after spending much of the last two years obsessively peddling false claims of a stolen election, Trump is increasingly attracting those who have broken with reality, including adherents of the baseless QAnon conspiracy, which began in the dark corners of the internet and is premised on the belief that the country is run by a ring of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and cannibals that only Trump can defeat.
Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign
Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio.
Can Donald Trump keep his QAnon supporters under control before the midterms?
The former president – who has more than 4 million followers on his Twitter clone Truth Social – and his close associates have shared dozens of QAnon-affiliated posts on the platform within the first several months after its launch, according to a report from NewsGuard, Eric Garcia and Alex Woodward report.
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.
The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched Pennsylvania Senate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.
It escalated when former House speaker Newt Gingrich joined in to attack Mr Fetterman’s tattoo, a reference to the Nine Inch Nails song (and Johnny Cash cover of) Hurt.
Failure to launch: Doug Mastriano campaign struggles
With no ads and few supporters showing up to his rallies, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s campaign is struggling.
John Fetterman’s lead against Dr Oz narrows in Pennsylvania
Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s lead against his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz narrowed to within the margin of arror, according to a new poll from Insider Advantage and Fox 29 Philadelphia.
