Georgia election – live: Democrats pour $7m into Warnock v Walker Senate runoff
Follow for the latest updates on Warnock v Walker as the polls close and count begins
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff election in December, as neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for a full win under state law.
Having won a shock victory for the Democrats in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by the Republican Mr Walker.
Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by Donald Trump. Mr Walker’s biggest battle has been against reports that he paid for two women’s abortions despite his vocal opposition to abortion.
Meanwhile, in the race to be state governor, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has emerged victorious in a showdown with Democrat Stacey Abrams — a rematch of the 2018 election.
Is Trump a drag on the GOP after shaky midterms?
In midterm races around the country, Donald Trump sought to use his considerable influence over the Republican base to boost his favoured candidates like Herschel Walker in Georgia.
But a new poll—as well as a middling night for Republicans—suggests the former president may not be as popular as he once was.
Less than half of Republicans say they’d back Mr Trump today in a hypothetical Republican primary, down nine per cent from August, according to Morning Consult research.
The former president is still nearly two times as popular as his potential rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, but the slip in popularity is a notable one.
Here’s more on the potential 2024 matchup between the two men.
Who will be true Maga king after midterms – Trump or DeSantis?
Battle royal set between ex-president and former protege, writes Andrew Buncombe
Promising signs from Nevada for Democrats’ Senate hopes
In order for Democrats to maintain control of the Senate, they need to win at least two of the three toss-up Senate races this cycle in the states of Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, according to most observers.
In Georgia, incumbent Raphael Warnock will face off against the Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff this December, though the Atlanta-based pastor got more votes than Mr Walker in the general election.
In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt is currently ahead of incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, but some observers believe she could regain the advantage once predominantly Democratic mail-in ballots are counted.
Democrats throw $7m into Georgia as runoff looms
The Democratic party is putting millions behind Georgia’s US Senator Raphael Warnock, as his close race to defend his seat heads to a runoff with Trump-backed Herschel Walker.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is spending $7m on field operations in the state ahead of the December contest, which will fund voter contact efforts and door-to-door canvasing.
“We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we’re wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff,” DSCC chair Sen. Gary Peters told Politico.
That’s just the beginning of the financial battle that will play out during the runoff, as both candidates will continue seeking individual donations from voters to keep them afloat.
ICYMI: How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections work
With the Senate race in Georgia headed for a runoff, here’s what you need to know about how the process works.
Meg Kinnard has the story.
How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections work
Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state's runoff election rules
Democrat gaining on Trump-backed candidate in Washington state
Democrat Marie Perez has soared to an early lead over Trump-backed Joe Kent in what was seen as a revenge mission for the former president
Mr Kent, 42, who bettered incumbent congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler in an open primary this summer, was trailing Ms Perez by six points after the first batch of votes were counted.
On Wednesday morning, Ms Perez was at 53 per cent, while Mr Kent was at 47 per cent with 65 per cent of the vote tallied in the race for Washington’s Third Congressional District.
Andrew Buncombe reports from Seattle.
Democrat Marie Perez soars to early lead over Trump-backed Joe Kent
‘These initial results are hugely encouraging’
A runoff means more Warnock text messages
Outside of all the big-picture implications—control of Congress, the future of issues like reproductive freedom, that sort of thing—a runoff in Georgia also means more pesky text messages from the candidates.
As Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker headed to a second matchup, UC San Francisco physician joked on Twitter that it’s “looking like another month of twice daily texts from Raphael Warnock.”
“Only 2X a day? You must be lucky,” responded writer Dan Tynan. “I’m just so happy that all the others will stop. (They will stop, won’t they?)”
Well, at least one conspiracy theorist lost his election this year
Maggie Hassan, the former New Hampshire governor who won her New Hampshire Senate seat by just over 1,000 votes six years ago, has defeated her Republican challenger and will return to the Senate for a second term next year.
Ms Hassan defeated Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general who garnered an endorsement from former president Donald Trump by parroting his lies about the conduct of the 2020 election.
Mr Bolduc had attracted attention in the closing weeks of the campaign for repeating a well-debunked hoax regarding children being permitted to relieve themselves in litter boxes by public school officials, who were supposedly indulging the non-existent children’s decision to “identify as cats.”
Graeme Massie has the story.
Republican who claimed that schools had kitty litters for children loses Senate bid
New Hampshire’s Senator Maggie Hassan defeated Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general who was endorsed by Trump
Trump is now turning on his own midterm candidates
Donald Trump has taunted a defeated Republican candidate that he had endorsed for a US Senate seat.
Conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc, a retired US Army General, was beaten by incumbent Maggie Hassan for New Hampshire’s Senate seat.
Mr Trump showed no sympathy for his chosen candidate when he took to Truth Social on Tuesday night and mocked him for not pushing the one-term president’s 2020 election “Big Lie” hard enough.
“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary. Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!” wrote a seemingly unimpressed Mr Trump.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump taunts one of the Republicans he endorsed for losing in Senate bid
Conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc, a retired US Army General, was beaten by incumbent Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls.
Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in the race for a full six-year term, with roughly 99 per cent of precincts reporting votes.
Roughly 54 per cent of men, who made up 47 per cent of the vote, voted for Mr Walker; but 45 per cent of women, who made up 53 per cent of the electorate, supported Mr Warnock.
Eric Garcia runs the numbers in his full report for The Independent.
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group to support him
Black and Hispanic voters picked Senator Raphael Warnock
Trump fans have online meltdown as GOP only notches marginal gains
Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.
Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race.
“These results are farcical,” said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit’s banned TheDonald forum. “There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into ‘highly competitive’ territory in Georgia.”
Io Dodds has the details.
‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online forums in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
‘These results are farcical. There’s no rhyme or reason’
