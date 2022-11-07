Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge
Final weekend of campaigning saw Democrats trying to stave off GOP red wave
With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.
President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.
Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, before heading to Florida where he and Governor Ron DeSantis held separate rallies adding further fuel to speculation of a rivalry between the two. On Saturday night Mr Trump nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonius” during a speech.
Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, according to The Washington Post. The eventual total will be much higher as more votes continue to come in on Monday and Tuesday.
A possible reason for the surge in early voting is the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the practice expanded in many states.
In closing arguments, Warnock and Walker get personal
After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill.
New record set as 2.5 million people vote early in Georgia
More than 2.5 million early votes have been cast in the battleground state of Georgia as the hotly contested Senate race between Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker enters its final days.
The previous early voting record for a midterm election was 2.1 million ballots cast either early in-person or by mail in 2018. This year’s election appears to have beaten that by approximately 20 per cent according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
In the 2020 presidential election, just over 4 million Georgians voted early.
Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way?
With his party’s control over Congress teetering on the brink, President Joe Biden has traveled the country this fall trying to turn the midterm elections into a choice between two visions for America. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to stick with his outlook or take the country in a different direction.
Biden is dealing with difficult challenges in elections that will set the dynamics for the rest of his first term. Presidents tend to see their party suffer major setbacks in their second year in office, and in addition, Biden is saddled with a cloudy economic picture and the limits of his own popularity.
In the campaign’s closing sprint, Biden has tried to rely on a message that has promotes his accomplishments — many of which will take years to be truly felt — and warns of the consequences of a GOP takeover of Congress.
Twitter to delay rollout of paid blue checkmarks until after midterms, report says
Twitter will delay the rollout of their new system of verification check marks to subscribers of its $7.99 per month subscription service until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, according to report by The New York Times.
The Times cites an internal post and two people with knowledge of the decision. The Independent has contacted Twitter for confirmation of the report.
Obama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in midterms
Former president Barack Obama has warned “democracy itself is at stake” in the upcoming US midterm elections.
Mr Obama gave an impassioned speech from Philadelphia where he was campaigning for Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro on Saturday (5 November).
“Truth and facts, logic and reason, and basic decency are on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high” he told a cheering crowd.
Mr Obama hit out at Mr Fetterman’s GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, who previously claimed “local political leaders” should be involved in a women’s decision to have an abortion.
“Women should be able to control what happens to their own bodies” Mr Obama said.
Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
What you need to know about voting as an independent in the midterms
Political analysts are predicting another heavy turnout for the midterms this year, with 72 per cent of registered voters saying they are “extremely” or “very” motivated to vote this year.
While Democrats and Republicans will no doubt turn out to the polls in high numbers, some independent voters may not be aware that they can vote in the midterms.
The reason for the confusion may come from the fact that many states do not allow independents to vote in primary elections, where parties choose who will represent them in races decided in the midterms and general elections.
Graig Graziosi explains.
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on her husband
Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening after her husband Paul was attacked in their home in San Francisco.
Mr Trump mentioned Ms Pelosi while speaking at a rally in Miami for Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.
Eric Garcia reports.
Donald Trump begins rally in Miami
Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Miami just after 4pm eastern on Sunday.
Mr Trump urged his supporters in his opening remarks to vote for incumbent Senator Marco Rubio — as well as Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, whom he had derided just a day earlier.
DeSantis anger grows after Trump’s ‘DeSanctimonious’ burn
Allies of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis are fuming after Donald Trump finally took the gloves off and hit his likely 2024 rival with just days to go before the midterms.
At a rally Saturday night, Mr Trump referred to the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during his remarks before thousands of supporters.
Veteran CBS News political correspondent Robert Costa reported on Sunday: “Several DeSantis allies, some also close to Trump, texted last night and this morning, unprompted, expressing private anger and even disgust w/ Trump for his remarks about the Florida governor. Say they’re telling DeS. and his family, and his top aides, to still move [towards a] ‘24 bid.”
