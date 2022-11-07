✕ Close What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.

President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.

Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, before heading to Florida where he and Governor Ron DeSantis held separate rallies adding further fuel to speculation of a rivalry between the two. On Saturday night Mr Trump nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonius” during a speech.

Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, according to The Washington Post. The eventual total will be much higher as more votes continue to come in on Monday and Tuesday.

A possible reason for the surge in early voting is the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the practice expanded in many states.