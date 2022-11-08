Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls
Final weekend of campaigning saw Democrats trying to stave off GOP red wave
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.
Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.
In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.
Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania on Sunday before heading to Florida, where he and Governor Ron DeSantis held separate rallies, adding further fuel to speculation of a rivalry between the two.
Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms despite election eve tease
Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rehashing of old grievances at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing his intention to run for president in 2024.
Many had expected that Mr Trump planned to do so at his rally this evening in Dayton, but instead the ex-president told his fans to stay tuned.
“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical election — and I would say in the strongest way it’s a country saving election ... I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” said Mr Trump on Monday.
Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’ as 2024 rivalry turns nasty
Donald Trump’s attorney showed the latests signs of the former president’s desire to begin attacking his presumed 2024 primary rival, Ron DeSantis, this weekend during an interview with a right-wing broadcaster.
Alina Habba was speaking on Right Side Broadcasting, a YouTube channel that typically provides live coverage of Mr Trump’s various events, when she flatly insisted that the Florida governor needed to “stay in Florida” and not challenge Mr Trump for the 2024 nomination.
“He needs to stay in Florida,” she warned. “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.”
Donald Trump bashes Biden, touts Republicans at election eve rally
Donald Trump was in Dayton, Ohio on Monday stumping one last time for JD Vance as Republicans hope to keep Ohio’s open Senate seat red in tomorrow’s elections.
Much of Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation regarding whether the ex-president planned to announce his long-expected 2024 bid for the presidency at tonight’s rally.
As a result, the rally itself took on a larger audience than other Trump rallies have recently, with even the press box being filled up as local and national outlets waited for an announcement that could shake up the political landscape for the rest of 2022, if not tomorrow’s midterm elections.
Polls from progressive outlet Data for Progress give Republicans advantage
Left-leaning outlet Data for Progress is out with a final set of pre-election polls in several states which skew noticeably in favour of GOP candidates.
Marco Rubio, in Florida, leads his opponent Val Demings by 12 points in the Data for Progress survey of Florida while the outlet also has Adam Laxalt leading Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada by two points.
Joe Biden holds competing rally in Maryland
While Donald Trump prepares to go onstage in Ohio — and is rumoured to be planning a 2024 announcement — President Joe Biden is in Maryland, appearing at a midterm eve rally of his own.
Mr Biden joined the stage with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate favoured to be the state’s next governor, as well as incumbent Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is up for reelection.
How and when to watch Donald Trump’s speech in Ohio
Donald Trump’s rally is underway in Ohio, with the president set to address his fans at 8 pm eastern.
The rally is being held in Dayton, and is expected to be attended by his chosen US Senate candidate, JD Vance, as well as the state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine.
Republicans are suing to disqualify voters in battleground states
A lawsuit from GOP candidate for secretary of state Kristina Karamo – who would serve as the state’s chief elections officer, if elected – sought to make Detroiters either vote in person or obtain an absentee ballot in person. If successful, she would have seen thousands of otherwise valid ballots tossed from this week’s midterm races.
But the attempt to do so was a “clear violation” of voters’ constitutional rights, according to Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny.
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Nikki Haley may have gone too far at a rally this week when she declared that Georgia voters need to “deport” Senator Raphael Warnock at the ballot box tomorrow.
“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” she said at a rally for his opponent, Herschel Walker. “They knew they worked to come into America, and they love America. They want the laws followed in America, so the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.”
Final Wisconsin poll puts Ron Johnson ahead
A final poll in the Wisconsin Senate race has placed incumbent Senator Ron Johnson just one point ahead of his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes. Mr Johnson was seen as one of the top opportunities for a Democratic pickup in 2022, but Mr Barnes failed to take a polling lead during the campaign.
Other polls released so far this month have put Mr Johnson at as high as a six-point margin against Mr Barnes.
Mr Johnson faced scrutiny for his role in Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election throughout the campaign, but painted his opponent as a far-left radical and a socialist in return.
Final election polls out in Georgia, Pennsylvania
The final polls of the Georgia and Pennsylvania Senate races are out, and both contests are within the surveys’ margins of error. Control of the Senate is a complete toss-up headed in to Tuesday’s midterms as a result.
In a Landmark Communications poll of Georgia, Sen Raphael Warnock trails Herschel Walker by one point, 46-47. The latter has survived as a viable contender despite a revelation that he is accused by two women, including the mother of one of his children, of paying for their abortions.
And in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman leads his Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz by the same margin, 49 to 48, in a Research Co. poll of the race. Mr Fetterman saw many DC pundits sound the funeral bells for his campaign after he had some difficulty speaking clearly during a debate with Dr Oz, a symptom of his recovery from a stroke.
