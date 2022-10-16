Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge
Updates on the 2022 midterms
Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.
During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.
In a bizarre moment referring to a claim he made about being a police officer, he pulled out a prop badge and was immediately admonished by the moderator.
Elsewhere in midterm election news, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
ICYMI: Can Marie Perez defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent in rural Washington state?
Democrat Marie Perez says her campaign to defeat Joe Kent, a hardline conservative backed by Donald Trump, is running on “jet fuel”.
She says the scrapping of Roe by the Supreme Court has led to a surge in support for her campaign, especially among women and young people.
And she suggests Trump’s efforts to punish and oust the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him may very well back fire.
Andrew Buncombe reports from Vancouver, Washington.
Business owner says bid to defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent ‘running on jet fuel’
Democrats last won rural conservative seat in 2008, but small business owner tells Andrew Buncombe in Vancouver, Washington, this year will different
ICYMI: Could a GOP candidate become governor in liberal Oregon?
Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s.
But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee this year. As mail-in ballots become available to voters next week, Oregon is becoming the unlikely site of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country.
Read more:
A GOP governor in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s
Watch: Herschel Walker scolded by debate moderator for prop badge
ICYMI: The best and worst midterm campaign videos
The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes.
Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels.
Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison.
The best and worst midterm campaign videos: ‘I believe in Jesus, guns and babies’
The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes. Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels. Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ICYMI: What candidate fashion can tell us about the 2022 election
Josh Marcus investigates what the fashion choices of the 2022 midterm candidates can tell us about race, gender, and the future of their parties.
Hoodies, MAGA hats and cowboy boots: What style can tell us about the 2022 midterms
What can 2022 midterm candidates’ fashion can tell us about race, gender and the future of the parties in US politics? Josh Marcus investigates
ICYMI: Fetterman reacts after NBC interview sparks debate about his health
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman promised that he would be “much better” in January after an NBC reporter disclosed the support the Democrat needed during a sit-down interview that aired this week.
He added that his opponent, Dr Oz, would still be “a fraud”.
John Fetterman reacts after NBC interview sparks debate about his health
The Pennsylvania Senate candidate’s interview with NBC was his first sit-down since suffering a stroke in May
Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
Former president Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to back the faltering campaign of Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, a race that could help determine who controls the upper house.
Mr Obama, who handily won Wisconsin in 2008 and 2012, is reportedly bound for the state on 29 October, and will also campaign on behalf of governor Tony Evers.
Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
Wisconsin race could alter balance of Senate
Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against
GOP lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.
The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”
Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment she voted against
Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America
Dr Mehmet Oz was corrected live on air after he made false claims that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.
The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat is trailing his Democratic rival for the open seat with less than a month left before election day.
Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman
Pro-Trump Oz trailing Democratic rival in polls ahead of November election
As midterms approach, Biden lauds lower prescription drug costs
President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections.
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
President Joe Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, on Friday to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies