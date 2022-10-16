Jump to content

Liveupdated1665928451

Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge

Updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Sunday 16 October 2022 14:54
Comments

Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal

After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.

Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.

During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.

In a bizarre moment referring to a claim he made about being a police officer, he pulled out a prop badge and was immediately admonished by the moderator.

Elsewhere in midterm election news, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.

Recommended

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1665921720

ICYMI: Can Marie Perez defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent in rural Washington state?

Democrat Marie Perez says her campaign to defeat Joe Kent, a hardline conservative backed by Donald Trump, is running on “jet fuel”.

She says the scrapping of Roe by the Supreme Court has led to a surge in support for her campaign, especially among women and young people.

And she suggests Trump’s efforts to punish and oust the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him may very well back fire.

Andrew Buncombe reports from Vancouver, Washington.

Business owner says bid to defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent ‘running on jet fuel’

Democrats last won rural conservative seat in 2008, but small business owner tells Andrew Buncombe in Vancouver, Washington, this year will different

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 13:02
1665918300

ICYMI: Could a GOP candidate become governor in liberal Oregon?

Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s.

But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee this year. As mail-in ballots become available to voters next week, Oregon is becoming the unlikely site of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country.

Read more:

A GOP governor in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’

Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 12:05
1665910800

Watch: Herschel Walker scolded by debate moderator for prop badge

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 10:00
1665903480

ICYMI: The best and worst midterm campaign videos

The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes.

Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels.

Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison.

The best and worst midterm campaign videos: ‘I believe in Jesus, guns and babies’

The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes. Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels. Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 07:58
1665897060

ICYMI: What candidate fashion can tell us about the 2022 election

Josh Marcus investigates what the fashion choices of the 2022 midterm candidates can tell us about race, gender, and the future of their parties.

Hoodies, MAGA hats and cowboy boots: What style can tell us about the 2022 midterms

What can 2022 midterm candidates’ fashion can tell us about race, gender and the future of the parties in US politics? Josh Marcus investigates

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 06:11
1665889260

ICYMI: Fetterman reacts after NBC interview sparks debate about his health

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman promised that he would be “much better” in January after an NBC reporter disclosed the support the Democrat needed during a sit-down interview that aired this week.

He added that his opponent, Dr Oz, would still be “a fraud”.

John Fetterman reacts after NBC interview sparks debate about his health

The Pennsylvania Senate candidate’s interview with NBC was his first sit-down since suffering a stroke in May

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 04:01
1665882499

Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls

Former president Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to back the faltering campaign of Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, a race that could help determine who controls the upper house.

Mr Obama, who handily won Wisconsin in 2008 and 2012, is reportedly bound for the state on 29 October, and will also campaign on behalf of governor Tony Evers.

Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls

Wisconsin race could alter balance of Senate

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 02:08
1665875119

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against

GOP lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.

The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment she voted against

Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 00:05
1665867859

Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America

Dr Mehmet Oz was corrected live on air after he made false claims that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.

The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat is trailing his Democratic rival for the open seat with less than a month left before election day.

Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman

Pro-Trump Oz trailing Democratic rival in polls ahead of November election

Graeme Massie15 October 2022 22:04
1665846900

As midterms approach, Biden lauds lower prescription drug costs

President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections.

Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

President Joe Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, on Friday to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs

Oliver O'Connell15 October 2022 16:15

