Trump RNC LIVE: Introduced by Hulk Hogan, ex-president mentions Biden only twice in marathon speech
Former president’s record-breaking address clocked in at 93 minutes as he formally accepted Republican presidential nomination and reflected solemnly on surviving assassination attempt
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump gave a nearly two-hour speech to conclude the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening.
Introduced by Hulk Hogan, the former president formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination and reflected solemnly on surviving Saturday’s assassination attempt during his record-breaking address, before balloons fell from the Fiserv Forum ceiling at its conclusion amid thunderous applause.
His wife Melania Trump, the former first lady, also joined him on stage for a kiss at the conclusion, having sat with vice presidential candidate JD Vance to hear his keynote speech.
Trump began by describing his brush with death in Pennsylvania five days ago, remarking: “If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight.”
He also kissed the helmet of retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the Butler rally.
Throughout the speech, Trump peddled many of his oft-repeated arguments, including the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the world is on the brink of “World War III” but only mentioned Joe Biden by name twice, denoucing his record in office.
Tucker Carlson claims that Trump offered to stand guard outside his house in unscripted speech to ‘leader’
Another GOP favourite, the former Fox News host and Moscow tourist Tucker Carlson, also took to the stage on the convention’s final night to offer his, ahem, unique perspective.
Here’s Eric Garcia on what he had to say.
Tucker Carlson says Trump offered to guard outside his house in unscripted speech
Former Fox News provocateur receives some of the biggest cheers on RNC’s last night as he repeats lies of stolen 2020 election
Let Trump-o-mania make America great again! Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt in wild RNC speech
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan fired up an excited crowd at the RNC last night with his WWE antics as he led the crowd in chants of “USA! USA!” and hammed it up for the cameras, even tearing off his shirt.
“All you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother,” he said.
“What you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?”
Here’s John Bowden and Mike Bedigan on the spectacle the red meat Republicans really came for.
Let Trump-o-mania make America great again! Hulk Hogan rips shirt in wild RNC speech
Hogan gets blown a kiss by Trump as he appeals to ‘Trumpamaniacs’ in Milwaukee
Melania Trump takes to RNC floor in rare appearance alongside family
The former first lady was greeted with rapturous applause as she made her entrance on the final night of the Republican National Convention and offered her husband a brief peck on the cheek as he concluded his mammoth acceptance speech.
Melania was pictured standing behind Trump as he signed paperwork to accept his third nomination for the GOP presidential candidate on Thursday, alongside his newly-selected running mate for 2024, JD Vance.
The latter’s wife, Usha Vance, stood with Melania, as well as the president’s daughter Ivanka and son Eric.
Trump’s wife was not mentioned on the list of speakers at the RNC for Thursday but later made her official entrance to the convention floor to lilting classical music.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Melania Trump takes to RNC floor in rare appearance alongside family
The former first lady was pictured standing behind Trump as he signed paperwork to officially accept the Republican nomination for presidential candidate
Key moments from Trump’s RNC speech as he formally accepts presidential nomination
Trump recounts assassination attempt in great detail during RNC speech as he says its ‘painful’ to tell the story
Good morning!
If you’re just joining us, Donald Trump brought the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to a close on Thursday by delivering the longest speech in the event’s history as he accepted his party’s invitation to be its presidential nominee for the third successive election cycle.
And, just five days after a .22 caliber bullet came within inches of ending his life, Trump recounted his brush with death in Pennsylvania and cast himself as a triumphant hero.
The former president, who wore a bandage on the ear that was grazed during the attempt on his life, told the crowd of delegates and supporters that he was “not supposed to be here” and credited his presence on the stage in Wisconsin to “the grace of almighty God.”
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg bring you this full report on an epic evening.
Trump recounts assassination attempt at RNC speech as he says its ‘painful’ to tell
The former president began with a somber tone but his message of grievances remained the same
Watch: Moment Trump crowd listens to ex-president describe assassination attempt
The Independent was on the floor of the RNC convention on Thursday as Donald Trump discussed the apparent attempt on his life before thousands of people in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Center.
Analysis: Trump tramples on Republican Party effort to give him image makeover
For four nights at Donald Trump’s nominating convention in Milwaukee, a roster of speakers attempted to give one of the most divisive politicians in recent US history a makeover, describing him as a loving and caring family man whose near-assassination at a rally on Saturday had changed him.
Early in his speech on Thursday night, as he accepted his party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, it seemed Trump had bought into the carefully orchestrated effort to repackage him as a humbler, unifying figure, more palatable to swing voters who will be crucial to winning the Nov. 5 election.
Trump had told the Washington Examiner earlier in the week that he had torn up the original speech he planned to give in favor of one preaching national unity after his near brush with death.
And for the first few minutes of his speech, Trump sought to do that. He said he wanted to be a president for all Americans, including Democrats, and wanted to heal the divided country. He recounted in detail the attempt to assassinate him last Saturday, which he said deeply affected him, and spoke movingly of a supporter killed by the gunman.
“In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens,” Trump said.
That new version of Trump lasted barely half an hour.
Then the Trump more familiar to Americans - the bombastic thrower of insults who revels in demonising his opponents - re-emerged, trampling over the message of unity so painstakingly choreographed by the Republican National Committee this week.
Some GOP voters welcome Trump’s somewhat softened tone at RNC
For those conservative voters long turned off by former president Donald Trump’s rhetoric, his somewhat softened tone in accepting the Republican nomination on Thursday night was a welcome relief.“He’s much improved,” said Dave Struthers, a 57-year-old farmer from Collins, Iowa, after watching the beginning of Trump’s speech in the basement of his farmhouse. “It’s more of a conversation with the American people, rather than yelling at them.”
Trump, who has a long history of divisive commentary, has said shoplifters should be immediately shot, suggested the United States’ top general be executed as a traitor and mocked Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi’s husband, who was beaten with a hammer by a far-right conspiracy theorist.
But on Thursday night in Milwaukee, he sported a white bandage over his right ear, which was pierced by a bullet from a would-be assassin just days earlier, and spoke in a quieter, more relaxed tone for at least the first part of the speech. He described his experience of the shooting and called for an end to discord, division and demonisation in national politics.
Nevertheless, many of his talking points remained familiar and his rhetoric grew more acerbic as the 93-minute speech wore on. He claimed that Democrats are destroying America, derided the prosecutions against him as a partisan witch hunt, warned of an “invasion” at the US-Mexico border and insisted, without evidence, that murder rates in Central and South American countries were down because they were sending their killers to the US.
Alina Habba’s tearful tribute to ‘my friend’ Trump
Attorney Alina Habba gave a tearful tribute to her ‘friend’ former President Donald Trump during her appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.
“I know you’re all used to hearing me shouting outside a courthouse, but tonight I want to take you behind the law and behind the headlines and share with you a side of President Trump that reveals his character, his kindness, and his commitment to saving this great country,” she said.
Habba was branded as a loser by some legal observers after writer E Jean Carroll was awarded $83.3m in a defamation trial late last year. Carroll argued that Trump defamed her after he rejected her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Report:
Alina Habba’s tearful tribute to ‘my friend’ Donald Trump
Trump’s attorney grew emotional as she spoke about her friend Donald. Habba was one of the speakers leading up to the keynote address by the former president
Eric Trump works in his ‘6’5’ height while attacking trans athletes in RNC speech
Eric Trump managed to work in his height as he bashed trans athletes during his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday.
Insisting his dad is fighting for the “soul of America,” the son of former President Donald Trump ticked off a laundry list of grievances with the Biden administration in his speech, which touched on energy, the economy, infrastructure, the southern border, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the Middle East, the fentanyl crisis, and crime.
He then attacked “male athletes, guys my height – six foot five,” whom he said “are swimming in women’s sports” and “destroying the dreams of young girls who have trained every minute of their lives.”
Read on:
Eric Trump works in his ‘6’5’ height while attacking trans athletes in RNC speech
Son of former president went through a laundry list of grievences with the Biden administration
