Annecy stabbing – latest: Macron to speak after several children injured in France attack
The nation is ‘in shock,’ French president says
Several children – all around the age of three – have been stabbed in an attack in the town of Annecy in the French alps.
President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of “absolute cowardice” and said the “nation is in shock”.
A man armed with a knife is believed to have entered a children’s playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake, according to local media reports. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested.
Four young children and an adult were injured, according to police. Initial reports suggested up to eight children and one adult had been victims of the attack. That number could be subject to change as the situation evolves.
Police said two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries while the other two are slightly hurt. They added that the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.
Former Liverpool player Anthony Le Tallec says he witnessed attack
Former Liverpool FC footballer Anthony Le Tallec says he witnessed part of the attack.
Speaking in a video on Instagram, he says he was running by the lake in Annecy, and recalls people running towards him telling him to flee - having themselves seen a knifeman attacking children.
Le Tallec says the suspect then appeared in front of him, chased by police officers.
“He came near me, so I moved, I moved away,” he says.
Le Tallec adds: “I said to the cops, ‘shoot him! Kill him!’
“He attacked once, twice and then they started to shoot him.”
Knife attacker injures several, including children, in French Alpine town
Knife attacker injures several, including children, in Annecy, France
President Emmanuel Macron calls the attack an ‘act of absolute cowardice’
