France: Attacker 'jumped' on elderly person before being apprehended, says eyewitness

Several children – all around the age of three – have been stabbed in an attack in the town of Annecy in the French alps.

President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of “absolute cowardice” and said the “nation is in shock”.

A man armed with a knife is believed to have entered a children’s playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake, according to local media reports. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested.

Four young children and an adult were injured, according to police. Initial reports suggested up to eight children and one adult had been victims of the attack. That number could be subject to change as the situation evolves.

Police said two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries while the other two are slightly hurt. They added that the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.