Dublin riots latest: Police say water cannon ready in case of disturbances as girl fights for her life
Some 500 people took part in riots on Thursday night following knife attack that left several injured
Emergency services at scene of ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre
The use of water cannons are “an available tactic” for Irish police in the event of further disturbances in Dublin later on Saturday.
There were chaotic scenes on Thursday evening – which involved far-right elements – with Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.
It came as Irish police issued an update on the conditions of the victims of the Dublin school knife attack as a five-year-old girl was left fighting for her life.
Garda told The Independent on Saturday afternoon that the girl who was among a number of people stabbed outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school in the Irish capital on Thursday remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street.
The six-year-old girl, who was receiving medical treatment for less serious injuries, has now been discharged from hospital, after a boy, aged 5, was previously discharged.
The adult woman, a nursery worker aged in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in The Mater Hospital.
Meanwhile, the adult man, aged in his late 40s, is in a serious but stable condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region. Garda said he remains a “person of interest” in its inquiries as the force continues to investigate the knife attack.
It comes as 32 people have been charged over the riots that subsequently broke out across the Irish capital.
Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, condemned the more than 500 rioters as bringing “shame” on Dublin, Ireland, their families and themselves.
Police give update on stabbing victims
The five-year-old girl stabbed outside the school in Dublin remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street, Garda has confirmed this afternoon.
The six-year-old girl, who was receiving medical treatment for less serious injuries in CHI Crumlin, has now been discharged from hospital and returned to the care of her family, said Irish police.
The adult woman, a nursery worker, aged in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in The Mater Hospital, added the force.
Meanwhile, the adult man, aged in his late 40s, is in a serious but stable condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region, said Garda. The force said he remains a “person of interest” in its inquiries as police continue to investigate the knife attack.
A five-year-old boy was previously discharged from hospital.
Elon Musk weighs in on Dublin riots claiming country’s PM ‘hates the Irish people’
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X/Twitter, said Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar “hates the Irish people” after the nation announced its intent to “modernise” its laws against hate and hate speech.
The interaction took place on Mr Musk’s social media platform. He was responding to a meme account that shared a snippet of a news story about the legislative initiative and complained that the “Irish government want all of your freedoms.”
“Irish children were stabbed by a foreign man in Dublin yesterday yet the government twist the story and use the backlash as an opportunity to pass new hate speech laws,” the owner of the account wrote. “The Irish government want all of your freedoms.”
Mr Musk, the wealthiest man on the planet and the owner of one of the most influential social media platforms, responded to the account by saying “Ironically, the Irish PM hates the Irish people.”
Read more below.
Elon Musk weighs in on Dublin riots claiming country’s PM ‘hates the Irish people’
SpaceX owner is currently battling accusations that he has allowed antisemitic content to be shown alongisde major advertisers’ ads on X/Twitter
Girl, 6, released from hospital as another girl still critical
Another child, who was injured in the Dublin stabbing attack was released by medical staff after she was admitted to hospital with head injuries.
A five-year-old girl who was among three children injured in a knife attack in Dublin was fighting for her life on Friday as the spotlight fell on far-right groups in Ireland following a night of riots in the Irish capital.
Police chiefs said they expected many more arrest to follow after 34 were held following a night of disturbances when about 500 far-right sympathisers and apparently angry youths on Thursday went on the rampage, causing damage that could cost tens of millions of euros to repair, according to Irish premier Leo Varadkar.
Girl, 5, fights for her life as far-right hooligans blamed for Dublin rioting
More than 30 people arrested as Sinn Fein leader calls on police chief and justice minister to quit
Irish police trawl through 6,000 hours of CCTV footage in Dublin riots probe
Police in Ireland are trawling through 6,000 hours of CCTV footage as a major investigation into riots in Dublin’s city centre continues.
The violence in the Irish capital on Thursday – which involved far-right elements and saw Garda cars, buses and trams set alight and shops looted and damaged – flared after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.
There were a small number of arrests on Friday evening as gardai mounted a significant security operation around the O’Connell Street thoroughfare to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes from the night before.
Irish police trawl through 6,000 hours of CCTV footage in Dublin riots probe
Justice minister Helen McEntee insists she will not resign over criticism of police response to violence
Further thuggery on the streets of Dublin will not be tolerated, Ireland’s Justice Minister has warned.
There has been a heavy gardai presence in the Irish capital across the weekend following rioting on Thursday night.
The chaotic scenes – which involved far-right elements – saw Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said 48 arrests have been made in the city since Thursday and a high-visibility policing plan is in place throughout the weekend, including the deployment of four public order units.
The minister added: “I want to again be clear that the thuggery we saw on Thursday will not be tolerated and, as Minister for Justice, An Garda Siochana, including Commissioner Harris, have my full support to maintain order.
“Those responsible will be brought to justice.”
How the Dublin riots began: From flares and fireworks at a crime scene to hundreds-strong mob
Violent riots that broke out across Dublin city centre on Thursday evening flared after a knife attack on children and their care assistant outside a school earlier in the day.
Three young children and an adult woman and man were all injured in the stabbings outside the Irish-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East at approximately 1.30pm, an incident that immediately made headlines.
Garda (Irish police) said on Saturday that they are continuing to investigate the knife attack, which left a five-year-old girl in a critical condition and still fighting for her life in hospital on Saturday.
Tara Cobham reports:
Flares and fireworks at a crime scene: How the chaos in Dublin began
Irish capital rocked by violence, arson and looting after heated demonstration in response to school stabbing evolves into clashes with police
Water cannon available tactic to prevent further riots
Use of water cannon is “an available tactic” for Irish police in the event of further disturbances in Dublin later.
There were chaotic scenes on Thursday evening – which involved far-right elements – with Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.
Some 34 people were arrested during the scenes on the Irish capital’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street, and Garda officers are trawling 6,000 hours of CCTV footage from the night.
Water cannon ‘an available tactic’ for Irish police in Dublin
A Garda spokesperson said officers have received refresher training in operating the water cannon.
Deliveroo hero fundraiser hits €300k
A fundraiser for a hero Deliveroo driver who stopped a knife attack in Dublin has reached £300,000 as it encouraged supporters to buy the brave Brazillian a pint.
Caio Benicio, 43, was hailed as a hero for ending an assault on three children in Dublin after he jumped off his bike to hit the attacker over the head with his helmet.
The father-of-two told the Daily Mail that he “acted by instinct” after he drove past Parnell Square and saw what he thought was a “normal fight”.
Over £280,000 raised for Deliveroo hero who stopped Dublin child knife attack
The father-of-two said he ‘didn’t have time to be afraid’
Musk says Irish PM hates the Irish people
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X/Twitter, said that Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar “hates the Irish people” after the nation announced its intent to “modernise” its laws against hate and hate speech.
The interaction took place on Mr Musk’s social media platform.
Elon Musk weighs in on Dublin riots claiming country’s PM ‘hates the Irish people’
SpaceX owner is currently battling accusations that he has allowed antisemitic content to be shown alongisde major advertisers’ ads on X/Twitter
Total of 48 arrests in Dublin disorder as ‘high visibility’ patrols ordered to quell further violence
A total of 48 people have been arrested in Dublin over the past two days.
The Minster for Justice Helen McEntee said she had been briefed on Saturday afternoon by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on policing plans in place for the city centre, to ensure there was no repeat of the rioting.
“A total of 48 arrests have been made in the city since Thursday and a high visibility policing plan is in place throughout the weekend, including the deployment of four public order units,” she said.