The use of water cannons are “an available tactic” for Irish police in the event of further disturbances in Dublin later on Saturday.

There were chaotic scenes on Thursday evening – which involved far-right elements – with Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.

It came as Irish police issued an update on the conditions of the victims of the Dublin school knife attack as a five-year-old girl was left fighting for her life.

Garda told The Independent on Saturday afternoon that the girl who was among a number of people stabbed outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school in the Irish capital on Thursday remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street.

The six-year-old girl, who was receiving medical treatment for less serious injuries, has now been discharged from hospital, after a boy, aged 5, was previously discharged.

The adult woman, a nursery worker aged in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in The Mater Hospital.

Meanwhile, the adult man, aged in his late 40s, is in a serious but stable condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region. Garda said he remains a “person of interest” in its inquiries as the force continues to investigate the knife attack.

It comes as 32 people have been charged over the riots that subsequently broke out across the Irish capital.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, condemned the more than 500 rioters as bringing “shame” on Dublin, Ireland, their families and themselves.