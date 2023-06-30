Paris riots – latest: Looting across city as violence leaves 667 arrested in France
French president Emmanual Macron to hold emergency meeting after 600 arrested in third night of violent protests over police killing of teenager
Looted Paris shops in ruins amid riots for teen shot by police
More than 600 people were arrested overnight across France during a third night of violent protests over the police killing of a teenager earlier this week.
The boy, identified as Nahel M, of North African descent, was shot dead by an officer following a traffic stop in Nanterre, about 11km northwest of Paris city centre, on Tuesday. The officer has been charged with voluntary homocide and apologised to the boy’s family.
Some 40,000 officers were deployed across the country on Thursday in a bid to attempt to quell further clashes but a total of 667 were detained by police.
French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the crisis with ministers and officials.
In Nanterre, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police following an earlier peaceful vigil held to pay tribute to the youth.
In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, and several people were arrested after store windows were smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, Paris police said.
Nearly 700 people arrested across France as violence continues for third night over teen’s killing
At least 667 people across France were arrested till Friday as Paris and other parts of the country burned for the third consecutive night over the killing of a 17-year-old boy.
Riots broke out in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the teen of North African descent, identified as Nahel M, 17, was shot during a traffic check.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
At least 667 people arrested in France as violence continues for third night
‘He is devastated, he doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill him’
Who is Nahel M? The teen shot dead by police in France
Nahel’s last name has not been released by authorities or his family. His mother has called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour in the square where the teenager was killed.
"I lost a child of 17-year-old, they took my baby," the mother, who has not been named, said in a TikTok video.
"He was still a child, he needed his mother. This morning he gave me a big kiss and told me he loved me. I told him be careful and I loved him."
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Who is Nahel M? The teen shot dead by police in France
‘We left the house at the same time. He went to get a McDonald’s’
People in France becoming ‘afraid’ over ‘increasing violence’
People in France are becoming “afraid” due to the “increasing violence” on the streets after the police killing of Nahel M.
Amina Kalache, a journalist who lives in the district where the teenager was shot dead, said the unrest got more intense on Thursday night.
More comments from Ms Kalache below:
UN says France fatal shooting an opportunity to address racism in law enforcement
The United Nations rights office said on Friday it was concerned by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police that triggered unrest across France.
"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.
"We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly. We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."
Macron goes to Elton John gig as Paris burns in mass protests
Emmanuel Macron has sparked anger by attending an Elton John concert in Paris as riots raged in France over the police killing of a teenage delivery driver.
Footage showed him tapping his foot along to the 76-year-old pianist as he performed hits such as “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “Burn Down the Mission”.
Andy Gregory reports:
Macron goes to Elton John gig as Paris burns in mass protests
French president hits out at ‘totally unjustifiable’ attacks on public buildings after boy, 17, shot dead by police
Watch: Looted Paris shops in ruins amid riots
A video shows shops in Paris ruined after a third night of violent protests over the police killing of a teenager.
Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in French streets overnight as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.
Overnight protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois and set a bus depot ablaze in Aubervilliers.
Shops were also looted and damaged during the unrest
Clean-up operation underway
The clean-up from yesterday’s riots in Nanterre is underway. It’s the third morning in a row for municipal workers here, with one telling me he expects to be back again tomorrow morning, Anthony Cuthbertson reports from Nanterre.
Dozens of shopfronts are smashed up, with one bank completely gutted by arsonists. Some fires are still smouldering, and one street alone has six burnt‐out cars lined up on one side.
"We closed early yesterday, expecting trouble," says Pascal Mitieus, as he picks broken glass from the shattered windows of his salad shop.
"It was calm when I left but by 4pm it had turned to hell. It’s getting worse and worse. It’s become completely out of control."
Despite the mess it’s remarkably peaceful here this morning. A few feet from a burned out carousel a man is fishing in the lake, which protesters were using yesterday to wash teargas off their face. "I missed all that," he says. "I was sleeping."
Unrest in pictures: Violent protests break out across France
Fireworks explode as policemen stand by during protests in Roubaix, northern France.
Police stand by as material explodes in the Cite Pablo Picasso area of Nanterre, north-west of Paris.
A firefighter puts out a fire during protests in Lille, northern France.
People look at burning tyres blocking a street in Bordeaux, south-western France.
Riot police officers charge at youths during a demonstration in Paris.
Schools, town halls and police stations targeted in protests
Schools, town halls and police stations were targeted by people setting fires, and police used tear gas, water cannons and dispersion grenades against rioters, the spokesperson said.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday denounced what he called a night of "rare violence".
His office described the arrests as a sharp increase on previous operations as part of an overall government efforts to be "extremely firm" with rioters.
The government has stopped short of declaring a state of emergency - a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting around France that followed the accidental death of two boys fleeing police in 2005.
Where is Nanterre?
Nanterre, where Nahel M was killed, is a working-class district about 11km northwest of Paris city centre.
Protests erupted there after the 17-year-old was shot dead by a police officer and have since spread to the capital and other parts of France.
It has a population of around 95,000.
