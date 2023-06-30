✕ Close Looted Paris shops in ruins amid riots for teen shot by police

More than 600 people were arrested overnight across France during a third night of violent protests over the police killing of a teenager earlier this week.

The boy, identified as Nahel M, of North African descent, was shot dead by an officer following a traffic stop in Nanterre, about 11km northwest of Paris city centre, on Tuesday. The officer has been charged with voluntary homocide and apologised to the boy’s family.

Some 40,000 officers were deployed across the country on Thursday in a bid to attempt to quell further clashes but a total of 667 were detained by police.

French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the crisis with ministers and officials.

In Nanterre, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police following an earlier peaceful vigil held to pay tribute to the youth.

In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, and several people were arrested after store windows were smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, Paris police said.