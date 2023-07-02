France riots - live: Mayor claims protesters ‘try to assassinate his family’ in fifth night of violence
Investigation for attempted murder has been opened, French Minister of the Interior confirmed
Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night
A Paris suburb mayor said his home was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside in what he has called an “assassination attempt” on his family amid the unrest that has gripped France following Tuesday’s shooting of a teenager by a police officer.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.
The official wrote on social media on Sunday: “Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt.”
An investigation for attempted murder has been opened, French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin confirmed, adding: “The perpetrators will answer for their heinous acts.”
Riots continued to rage for a fifth night in France overnight, as 45,000 police were deployed and 719 people were arrested across the country by early on Sunday.
On Saturday, emotional mourners paid tribute at the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, where the teenager was killed during a police traffic stop.
Investigation for attempted murder after attack on mayor, confirms government
An investigation for attempted murder has been opened following an incident at the home of a Parisian suburb mayor, the French Minister of the Interior has confirmed.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, said his home was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside in what he has called an “assassination attempt” on his family.
Offering his “total” support to Mr Jeanbrun, minster Gérald Darmanin described Mr Jeanbrun and his family as being “victim of a cowardly and terrible attack”.
He wrote on social media that “significant” police resources are mobilised, adding: “The perpetrators of these facts will answer for their heinous acts.”
Police arrested 719 people nationwide by early Sunday
Police had made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France's worst social upheaval in years.
Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the Interior Ministry. A beefed-up police contingent arrested 55 people there.
Nationwide arrests were somewhat lower than the night before, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attributed to “the resolute action of security forces”.
Some 2,800 people have been detained overall since Nahel’s death on Tuesday.
French mayor says home ram-raided in 'assassination attempt on family'
A Paris suburb mayor said his home was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside in what he has called an “assassination attempt” on his family amid the unrest that has gripped France following Tuesday’s shooting of a teenager by a police officer.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.
The official said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Sunday: “Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt.”
Jeanbrun, from the conservative Les Republicains party, was not at home but at the town hall during the incident. The town hall has been the target of attack for several nights since the shooting and has been protected with barbed wire and barricades.
"At 1.30am, as I was in the town hall just like the two previous nights, people ram-raided my home before starting a fire to torch my house, where my wife and my two young children were sleeping," he said.
"While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children got hurt."
He added: “My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. I will not back down.”
The local prosecutor told reporters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened. No suspects have been arrested.
The prosecutor said the woman was injured as she fled through the backyard of the house.
Burning car hit home of mayor of Paris suburb overnight
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l'Hay-les-Roses overnight.
Several schools, police stations, town halls and shops have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor's home is unusual.
Watch: Fires burn on popular shopping avenue in Marseille as unrest continues
France endures fifth night of violence
France has endured a fifth night of violence following a day when emotional mourners gathered for the funeral of a teenager whose killing by police sparked nationwide unrest.
Even though the rioting appeared to be less intense on Saturday, with tens of thousands of police deployed in cities across the country, more than 700 people were arrested. Police fired tear gas and fought street battles with protestors late into the night in flashpoint Marseilles.
Earlier in the day, 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was laid to rest in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where he had been shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday, triggering days of fierce clashes.
Read more:
France endures fifth night of violence with street battles in Marseille
Even though the rioting appeared to be less intense on Saturday, with tens of thousands of police deployed in cities across the country, over 400 people were arrested
Watch: Riot police deployed on Champs-Elysees after funeral of teenager shot by police
Riot police were deployed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday, 1 July, after a call on social media to gather there following the funeral of a teenager who was shot dead by an officer earlier this week during a traffic stop.
Nahel Merzouk, 17, was laid to rest yesterday following an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Footage shows a heavy police presence on the popular shopping street lined with luxury fashion houses.
Shop facades were boarded up to prevent potential damage and police carried out spot checks in the area.
Holly Patrick reports:
Riot police deployed on Champs-Elysees after funeral of teenager shot by police
Riot police were deployed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday, 1 July, after a call on social media to gather there following the funeral of a teenager who was shot dead by an officer earlier this week during a traffic stop. Nahel Merzouk, 17, was laid to rest yesterday following an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Footage shows a heavy police presence on the popular shopping street lined with luxury fashion houses. Shop facades were boarded up to prevent potential damage and police carried out spot checks in the area.
'Nahel's story is the lighter that ignited the gas'
The reaction to the killing was a potent reminder of the persistent poverty, discrimination, unemployment and other lack of opportunity in neighborhoods around France where many residents trace their roots to former French colonies — like where Nahel grew up.
"Nahel's story is the lighter that ignited the gas. Hopeless young people were waiting for it. We lack housing and jobs, and when we have (jobs), our wages are too low," said Samba Seck, a 39-year-old transportation worker in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
Clichy was the birthplace of weeks of riots in 2005 that shook France, prompted by the deaths of two teenagers electrocuted in a power substation while fleeing from police. One of the boys lived in the same housing project as Seck.
Like many Clichy residents, he lamented the violence targeting his town, where the remains of a burned car stood beneath his apartment building, and the town hall entrance was set alight in rioting this week.
"Young people break everything, but we are already poor, we have nothing," he said, adding that "young people are afraid to die at the hands of police."
China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots
China’s Consulate General in Marseille complained to France after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group in the southern city had its windows smashed leading to minor injuries, China’s Consular Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday.
The Consulate General’s formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property, the statement said.
The bus was attacked by rioters on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, during the violence which hit French cities in recent days since the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent. The Chinese tourists have since left France, the Consular Office statement said.
Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should “strengthen prevention” and be “more vigilant and cautious” in light of the riots which have swept across the country in recent days, the Consular office statement added.
Rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, as tens of thousands of police had been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of the teenager, although there was some tension in central Paris and sporadic clashes in Nice, Strasbourg and Marseille.
-Reuters
Is it safe to travel to Paris right now?
Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in Nanterre, a town in the western suburbs of Paris, and nearby.
On Saturday, a funeral was held for the teen amid tensions as interior minister Gerald Darmanin claimed that the level of violence appeared to have declined compared to previous nights.
Is it safe to travel to Paris right now?
Which parts of Paris are affected, and how does travel insurance cover you?
