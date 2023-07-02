France riots - live: Shot teen’s grandmother urges calm as Mayor’s family injured in ramraid
Investigation for attempted murder has been opened, French Minister of the Interior confirmed
Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night
A Paris suburb mayor said his home was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside in what he has called an “assassination attempt” on his family amid the unrest that has gripped France following Tuesday’s shooting of a teenager by a police officer.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.
The official wrote on social media on Sunday: “Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt.”
An investigation for attempted murder has been opened, French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin confirmed, adding: “The perpetrators will answer for their heinous acts.”
Meanwhile, the grandmother of the killed teenager urged for an end to the riots and told a French broadcaster: “I tell the people who are rioting this: Do not smash windows, attack schools or buses. Stop!”
Riots continued to rage for a fifth night in France overnight, as 45,000 police were deployed and 719 people were arrested across the country by early on Sunday.
On Saturday, emotional mourners paid tribute at the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, where the teenager was killed during a police traffic stop.
France endures fifth night of violence after teenager’s funeral with street battles in Marseille
France has endured a fifth night of violence following a day when emotional mourners gathered for the funeral of a teenager whose killing by police sparked nationwide unrest.
Even though the rioting appeared to be less intense on Saturday, with tens of thousands of police deployed in cities across the country, more than 700 people were arrested. Police fired tear gas and fought street battles with protestors late into the night in flashpoint Marseilles.
Earlier in the day, 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was laid to rest in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where he had been shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday, triggering days of fierce clashes.
Tara Cobham reports:
France endures fifth night of violence with street battles in Marseille
Even though the rioting appeared to be less intense on Saturday, with tens of thousands of police deployed in cities across the country, over 700 people were arrested
Grandmother of killed teenager urges end to riots
The grandmother of a 17-year-old boy whose shooting death triggered widespread riots in France has urged people not to join in the chaos.
Nahel Merzouk was allegedly killed by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Responsive anger and unrest quickly spread from the capital’s suburbs to other parts of France including Marseille in the five days since.
Curfews have been enforced in some places and thousands of police deployed to the streets in a bid to stop the chaos which has included looting and bins being set on fire.
Nahel’s grandmother Nadia told TV channel BFM TV that he was a “good, kind boy” and wants the rioting to come to an end. “I want it to stop everywhere,” she said. “I tell the people who are rioting this: Do not smash windows, attack schools or buses. Stop! It’s the mums who are taking the bus, it’s the mums who walk outside.”
Nadia went on to detail just how the tragedy has undone her family. “It’s over, my daughter no longer has a life,” she said.
Watch: Fires burn on popular shopping avenue in Marseille as unrest continues after teenager's death
Watch: Heavy riot police presence on Champs-Elysees in security clampdown after unrest
Rioters ram-raid home of French mayor as wife injured
Rioters ram-raided the home of a Paris suburb mayor, set the car alight and launched fireworks at his wife and young children as they fled during a fifth night of nationwide unrest over Tuesday’s police shooting of a teen of North African descent.
Vincent Jeanbrun, 39, the centre-right mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, was at the town hall when his house was attacked with his wife Melanie and children asleep inside.
The aggressors drove their vehicle at the suburban house but were halted by a low wall ringing the property’s outdoor terrace, the local public prosecutor said. They then torched their vehicle.
As Jeanbrun’s wife and children, aged 5 and 7, took flight through the back yard, they were targeted with fireworks. Jeanbrun told Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne his wife had had surgery to a broken leg and faced a three-month rehabilitation.
“While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children were hurt,” the mayor said.
The local prosecutor told reporters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened. No suspects have been arrested.
Attack on mayor’s home is ‘unimaginable’, say shocked local residents
The street outside the mayor’s house in the upmarket southern suburb of Paris is closed off to the police, who declined to speak to the media and had stationed officers outside.
Local residents told The Independent the attack was “unimaginable”.
Overnight, a burning car hit the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses, who said his wife and one of his children were injured in the attack while they were sleeping. The local prosecutor said an investigation into attempted murder had been opened.
“By chance we spoke to the mayor just yesterday and he said there was a problem in the neighbourhood but we never imagined this,” said Dominique, 61 who lives 100 metres away and is a neighbour.
“They came at 1am and set fire to a car and attacked the house with children inside - in all the 20 years we have lived here we have never experienced anything like it. It’s terrifying,” his wife Veronique, a pharmacist added.
Where are the riots in France and why are they happening?
Where are the French riots and why are they happening?
The shooting of the 17-year-old teenager has sparked outrage in a number of cities
President Macron due to review situation with ministers Sunday evening
Emmanuel Macron is due to meet his ministers on Sunday evening to review the situation, the presidency said, after the prime minister said on Friday the government’s “crisis unit” had been activated until further notice.
This comes after the French President postponed a state visit to Germany, which was due to have begun on Sunday, to handle the worst crisis for his leadership since the "Yellow Vest" protests paralysed much of France in late 2018.
Watch: Heavy riot police presence on Champs-Elysees in security clampdown after unrest
Travellers to France advised not to cancel trips but to avoid cities at night
Holidaymakers have been advised by a travel expert not to cancel their trips to France following five nights of unrest but to stay "flexible" and avoid big cities at night-time.
The UK Government updated its guidance for travellers to France to warn of "potential disruption" but it does not advise against travel to the country.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay encouraged people considering travelling to France to check the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for updated advice.
Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he said: "It's something that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will be monitoring very closely.”
Paul Charles, founder of travel consultancy The PC Agency, suggested people should not cancel their trips as they would not be covered by their travel insurance unless the FCDO advised against travel to France.
He said: "It's clearly a nerve-wracking time for those planning to go, it's vital to keep up to date with the latest news because it's such a fast-moving situation and UK travellers are going to have to be flexible in their planning.
"My advice would be to stay clear for the moment of big cities in the evenings, make sure you are not going to areas where there is likely to be large protests taking place and seek advice from the hotel you are staying in or from local websites which are being updated about the situation.
"The last thing you should do is cancel your trip because you would not be covered under travel insurance for that because you are still able to travel, flights and ferries are still going, you would suffer quite a financial loss.
"The travel advice would have to change from the Government to one of 'we advise against travel' and that is not what they are doing at the moment.
“I wouldn't say don't book a holiday to France, it remains a very attractive place to go but book to go somewhere that is more remote, quieter.”
The latest FCDO advice states: "Since June 27, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted.
“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.
“Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies