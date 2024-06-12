Michael Mosley – latest: TV doctor’s final hours revealed as rescuers claim he was ‘moments’ from safety
The 67-year-old’s body was found on Sunday after major five-day search on Greek island of Symi
A new CCTV sighting of Dr Michael Mosley has been uncovered, just two hours before his death on the rocky hillside of a Greek island.
Clutching his purple umbrella, he can be seen walking past a house at around 2pm last Wednesday, with the initial findings of his autopsy stating that he likely died at around 4pm.
Greek media reports say he may have rested just yards away from the safety of a restaurant before collapsing.
Initial investigations suggested that foul play was not suspected although the condition of his remains made it difficult to establish the exact cause of death, Proto Thema reported.
The TV star’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search on the Greek island of Symi.
The 67-year-old was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, setting off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.
Tributes have been pouring in for the medic, whose loved ones have described him as “extremely kind” and a “brilliant science broadcaster” after his tragic death.
Michael Mosley said he didn’t want to die ‘early’
Dr Michael Mosley said he did not want to die “early” like his father, who lived to 74 years old, in a tragic interview given just before his death at age 67.
The TV star died of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi. His body was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.
Speaking at the end of April the 67-year-old revealed his healthy lifestyle was driven by watching his own father, Bill, die before seeing his grandchildren grow up.
Michael Mosley said he didn’t want to die ‘early’ like his father in final interview
TV doctor died of natural causes aged 67 last week after he went missing on Greek island of Symi
Michael Mosley’s friend says doctor planned new project
Dr Michael Mosley’s friend has revealed that they had scheduled to record a new podcast just days after his body was found in Greece.
Epidemiologist Tim Spector told Daily Mail they had planned to meet this week to record the podcast on improving sleep.
He said: “We were due to meet tomorrow to record a podcast. I am trying to come to terms with it. But it is such a terrible tragedy for his family, who he loved so much.”
The two became close friends following a meeting 20 years ago while filming a documentary on ageing at a London hospital.
“Michael and I were close friends and our wives got on very well too. It is very sad,” he added.
Dr Spector said he had spoken with Dr Mosley’s widow over text, but wished to give his family peace and privacy.
BBC outlines two programmes in honour of Michaer Mosley
The BBC has outlined the details of two programmes that will remember TV presenter and columnist Michael Mosley, who died while on holiday in Greece.
Michael Mosley - The Doctor Who Changed Britain will take a look at his almost four decades of broadcasting following the 67-year-old's body being found after he went missing on the island of Symi on Wednesday.
Mosley was discovered in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Sunday.
He first trained as a doctor before moving into the world of broadcasting, presenting a host of science programmes and films on the BBC including the series Trust Me, I'm A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.
The BBC One special, broadcast on Friday at 8pm, will look at how he transformed people's lives and was an executive producer following him working on the shows Pompeii - The Last Day; Krakatoa Revealed; Life Before Birth, and Supervolcano.
The corporation said: "His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation's health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.
"Michael also shared his own struggles with audiences worldwide; as a chronic insomniac he made programmes about sleep and, ever curious, he would also go to extremes in the pursuit of science, even infecting himself with a tapeworm.
"Celebrating Michael's career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many."
Another programme, There's Only One Michael Mosley, will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds from Friday at 11am, and will contain the last interview the TV doctor conducted.
He recorded a special edition of Just One Thing, in which he regularly revealed tips to help improve your health, at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.
British TV reporter describes ‘chance’ moment he spotted Michael Mosley’s body after days-long search
A British TV reporter was the person who finally spotted Michael Mosley’s body several days after the doctor went missing, despite a huge search and rescue operation across a Greek island.
David Blackmore, 37, who has worked as a producer and reporter for This Morning since 2015, was supposed to be interviewing the mayor of Symi when he arrived to find Eleftherios Papakalodouka boarding a boat at Pedi marina and jumped aboard.
“Surreally, several tourists were also hitching a lift,” Mr Blackmore told The Independent.
British reporter describes ‘chance’ moment he spotted Mosley’s body after long search
David Blackmore, who jumped aboard a boat on the Greek island of Symi over the weekend, said his heart sank when he realised what he’d seen
