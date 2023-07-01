France riots - latest: Nearly 1,000 arrested overnight as police ‘at war’ after Paris shooting
Hundreds of arrests in fourth consecutive night of nationwide clashes as family of teenager shot dead by police officer prepares for funeral
Looted Paris shops in ruins amid riots for teen shot by police
Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested across France overnight as police have claimed they are “at war” while the family of a teenager shot dead by an officer prepared for his funeral on Saturday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Saturday morning that 994 people had been arrested in the fourth consecutive night of nationwide clashes while 79 were injured.
In turn, police claimed in a leaked intelligence report that they are “at wore with savage hordes of vermin” intent on attacking them and destroying as much property as possible.
Nahel Merzouk, 17, will on Saturday be laid to rest following an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the north-western Paris suburb of Nanterre, where he was shot in the chest as he sat at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes last Tuesday.
The officer responsible - identified as Florian M., 38 - remains on remand having been charged with murder.
Meanwhile, Nahel M’s mother, identified as just Mounia, told France 5 television: “I don’t blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son.”
The UK Foreign Office has warned British tourists about the dangers of travelling in France.
Nearly 1,000 arrested as police ‘at war’ while family prepare for funeral
The violence was sparked by the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who will on Saturday be laid to rest following an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the north-western Paris suburb of Nanterre.
It was there that he was shot in the chest as he sat at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes last Tuesday.
The officer responsible - identified as Florian M., 38 - remains on remand having been charged with murder.
An extra 45,000 police have been deployed across the country, including multiple armed paramilitary units.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday: “It's France that is going to win, not the rioters.”
Overnight clashes in cities across France
Overnight there were clashes between protesters and police in Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble, where security forces said shops have also been looted.
In Lyon, the French authorities deployed members of RAID - an elite tactical unit of the police.
French media reported that two police officers had been assaulted In Marseille, and in total 95 people had been arrested.
Violence also rocked Paris. Videos taken in the 18th arrondissement, a central area of Paris, and shown to The Independent showed groups of young people burning tyres and firing fireworks at security forces in the early hours of Saturday morning.
In pictures: Another night of clashes between protesters and police
Thousands more police on streets on Saturday
France deployed 45,000 police officers and some armoured vehicles on the streets on Saturday as riots rocked French cities for a fourth night over a teenager's fatal shooting by an officer during a traffic stop.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a nationwide night-time shutdown of all public buses and trams in response to the riots and added 5,000 police to the streets, increasing the number to 45,000 overall.
President Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to keep teenagers at home. while his government is considering “all options” to restore order after rioters torched cars and buildings and looted shops across France in a third night of violence over the police killing of a teenager during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
There were more than 800 arrests across the country into Friday, with Mr Macron saying a significant proportion of them were you people. Police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes through the night that damaged schools, police stations and town halls or other public buildings. There was also looting reported in a number of locations, including central Paris.
Bus carrying Chinese tourists attacked in France
China’s state-sponsored Global Times reported today that a bus carrying 41 Chinese tourists was attacked in Marseille, France as unrest continued overnight.
Global Times shared a video also on Twitter which showed a bus carrying Chinese tourists moving through the streets cautiously. The window of the bus was visibly cracked.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the riots were slightly calmer on Friday night throughout France.
Teen’s mother speaks out for the first time since shooting
The mother of the teen who was shot at point blank by a police officer in a French suburb has spoken out for the first time.
Nahel M’s mother -- identified as just Mounia --- told France 5 television: “I don’t blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son.”
The 38-year-old officer, meanwhile, was detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter on Thursday. The mother claimed that he “saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life”.
‘Time for violence must end and be replaced by a time of mourning and reconstruction'
The players of the French football team launched a “call for appeasement, awareness and responsibility” yesterday after days of unrest.
“The time for violence must end and be replaced by a time of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” urged Les Bleus in a statement posted on social media.
Les Bleus said they were “shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel” but asked that violence give way to “other peaceful and constructive ways of expressing oneself”.
Emmanuel Macron urges social media to take down ‘most sensitive types of content'
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged social media companies to take down “the most sensitive types of content” that had been posted on TikTok and Snapchat.
The president has asked them to supply authorities with the names of people using their services to organise violence, it was reported.
A spokesperson for Snapchat, meanwhile, said it had “zero tolerance” for content that promoted violence and hatred.
Macron accuses protesters of exploiting teenager’s death
French president Emmanuel Macron has accused protesters of exploiting the death of a teenager shot by police at point-blank range.
According to local reports, the president stopped short of declaring a state of emergency but said that more officers would be deployed to contain the violence.
Mr Macron also urged parents to keep rioting children at home.
