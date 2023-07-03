✕ Close Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night

Protest over the death of a 17-year-old boy in France spread to neighbouring Switzerland and Belgium.

In the Swiss city of Lausanne, clashes erupted between the police and groups of protesters, mostly young men. Seven people, including teenagers, were detained after several shops were vandalised in Lausanne.

In the French-speaking western part of Switzerland, 100 people gathered on Saturday night where paving stones and at least one Molotov cocktail were thrown at officers, police said.

About a dozen people were detained in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and several fires were brought under control last week.

Meanwhile, the aunt of the slain teen, urged the “violence to stop” and her nephew’s death to trigger “real change” peacefully as parts of France witnessed a sixth night of unrest.

"The family is very much against the violence,” the aunt told The Independent. “But I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again,” she added.

Mourners paid tribute at the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, where he was killed during a police traffic stop.