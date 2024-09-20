✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

A senior Russian lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned that if Ukraine were to strike deep into Russian territory using Western missiles, it could trigger a global conflict involving nuclear weapons.

He stated that Russia would respond forcefully with more powerful weapons.

This comes a day after Russian forces hit a centre for the elderly in the Ukrainian city of Sumy and targeted the country’s energy sector in a new wave of air strikes, killing at least one civilian, Kyiv officials said.

During a strike on the northern city of Sumy, a Russian guided bomb hit a five-storey building, officials said.

One person was killed and 12 wounded, the interior ministry said on the Telegram app.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue teams were checking whether people were trapped under rubble.

A UN monitoring body said attacks on the power grid probably breached humanitarian law, while the International Energy Agency said in a report that Ukraine’s electricity supply shortfall in the critical winter months could reach about a third of expected peak demand.

Earlier, a drone attack by Ukraine “wiped off the face of the Earth” a major Russian weapons depot in the Tver region, Ukrainian intelligence sources said.