28 dead after bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan involved in horror crash in Iran

Police say initial investigations suggest the bus’s brakes failed

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 21 August 2024 06:57
A bus crash in Iran killed at least 28 Pakistani nationals
A bus crash in Iran killed at least 28 Pakistani nationals (Screengrab/ Iran International English)

At least 28 people have died after a bus carrying Shia pilgrims from Pakistan overturned in Iran's Yazd province.

The bus was carrying 51 passengers, all Pakistani nationals, on Tuesday night when it overturned and crashed outside the city of Taft, nearly 500km southeast of the capital Tehran.

Police say their initial investigations point to an issue with the bus’s brakes as being the cause of the crash.

Another 35 people suffered injuries in the crash, with 14 of them in a critical state, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official.

Pakistan’s consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident.

Syed Athar Shamsi, the leader of the convoy that left from Larkana in Pakistan's Sindh province for the pilgrimage, said that the group was spread out in two buses. The bus in front was the one that crasehd, he told GeoTV.

More follows

