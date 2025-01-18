Israel-Hamas ceasefire latest: Israel says 737 prisoners to be released in first phase of Gaza truce deal
The ceasefire deal will now be discussed by Netanyahu’s wider cabinet ahead of Sunday’s hostage release
Israel are expected to release 737 prisoners and detainees as part of the first phase of a long-awaited ceasefire deal which begins on Sunday.
“The government approves” the “release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees” currently in the custody of the prison service, the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has approved a long-awaited ceasefire truce with Hamas, paving the way for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of devastating fighting.
Israel’s government voted in favour of the truce after the country’s security cabinet, chaired by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, agreed to the ceasefire and hostage deal earlier on Friday. The vote is believed to have been 24 in favour and eight against early on Saturday morning local time.
The ceasefire was announced on Wednesday but faced last-minute hurdles after Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of “reneging” on parts of the deal.
Hamas said a few minutes after the Israeli announcement that the group was committed to the ceasefire agreement and US secretary of state Antony Blinken admitted there was a “loose end” to iron out.
It was not clear what caused the delay, but it was reported Hamas tried to add some of its members to the list of Palestinian prisoners that would be released under the exchange.
What will happen on Sunday?
Qatar says ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 6:30am GMT on Sunday
Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.
Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on Day 1 of the deal, four on Day 7 and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.
Israel publishes list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners to be released under the ceasefire deal
Ceasefire deal to come into effect at 6.30am GMT
The Gaza ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday at 06:30am GMT, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said in a tweet on X on Saturday.
119 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Wednesday
In Gaza, Israeli warplanes have kept up heavy attacks since the ceasefire deal was agreed. Medics in Gaza said an Israeli airstrike early on Saturday killed five people in a tent in the Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the enclave’s south.
This brought to 119 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardment since the accord was announced on Wednesday.
Gaza civilians have faced a humanitarian crisis due to hunger, cold and sickness. The ceasefire agreement calls for a surge in assistance, and international organisations have aid trucks lined up on Gaza’s borders to bring in food, fuel, medicine and other vital supplies.
Palestinian relief agency UNRWA said on Friday that it has 4,000 truckloads of aid, half of which are food, ready to enter the coastal strip.
Palestinians waiting for food in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday said they hoped a truce will mean an end to hours of queuing to fill one plate.
“I hope it will happen so we’ll be able to cook in our homes and make whatever food we want, without having to go to soup kitchens and exhaust ourselves for three or four hours trying to get (food) - sometimes not even making it home,” displaced Palestinian Reeham Sheikh al-Eid said.
Countdown to Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages begins
‘No one should be left behind’ declare families of Israeli hostages to Bel Trew in Tel Aviv, as Netanyahu’s security cabinet finally approves historic Gaza truce – with the first captives expected to be set free by Hamas on Sunday
Israel says 737 prisoners to be released in first phase of truce deal
Israel has said 737 prisoners are to be freed in the first phase of Gaza truce deal.
A ceasefire deal was reached early today. Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The remaining hostages, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first.
The Hamas militant group has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.
UN announces new plan to counter the surge in antisemitism
The United Nations announced new actions to counter the surge in antisemitism, including encouraging governments to enforce laws against hate crimes and discrimination.
The UN, created in the aftermath of the World War II Holocaust in 6 six million Jews were killed, has worked to counter antisemitism.
But the 193-member global organization has been accused of being antisemitic, including by US president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for UN ambassador, New York Rep Elise Stefanik. She is pro-Israel and has called the UN a “den of antisemitism” that she intends to confront.
The UN Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism is mainly focused on strengthening and coordinating work throughout the United Nations, but it also includes recommendations for governments and organizations.
Miguel Moratinos, the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, which developed the plan, said he was alarmed at the surge in antisemitic incidents online and offline, citing attacks on synagogues and religious sites, including after 7 Oct, 2023, attacks by Hamas.
“Unfortunately, our efforts, like those of national governments, have not been sufficient to curb the drivers of antisemitism,” he said.
US state department condemned for removing journalist for Gaza question
Journalist advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said it is “shocked” at the forced physical removal of a reporter, Sam Husseini, by security from a State Department briefing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In a post, RSF said Husseini was “violently removed from a @statedept press briefing for asking tough questions”.
“Such treatment of journalists is unacceptable for any administration and must not become precedent. Husseini must be allowed to do his job without further incident,” it said.
Mr Husseini was removed after he began confronting Mr Blinken over a series of questions over US’ support to Israel as the Secretary of State asked him to “respect the process”.
Before being removed, the journalist shouted: “Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague?”
“You pontificate about a free press! I am asking questions after being told by [spokesman] Matt Miller that he will not answer my questions,” he added as he was taken out.
