Richard Tice suggests Nigel Farage changed his mind on claim West 'provoked' Russia

Richard Tice hinted that Nigel Farage has shifted his stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, walking back his 2024 claim that the EU and Nato provoked Vladmir Putin’s invasion.

Asked directly if Farage still held that view, Tice replied, “Of course he doesn’t think that.”

“Nigel is crystal clear that Putin is the aggressor, and we have got to get to a ceasefire” the deputy leader of Reform UK told Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

This comes as Russian president Putin rebuffed European demands for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and proposed direct talks with Ukraine on 15 May instead.