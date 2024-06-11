Blinken says Gaza ceasefire rests on Hamas after UN endorses US resolution

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that Hamas officials endorsing the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution was a “hopeful sign” about getting a truce deal over the line – but that the Hamas leadership inside Gaza needed to sign it off.

The resolution backed by 14 of 15 security members – with Russia abstaining – backs a US proposal setting out conditions for a “full and complete ceasefire”, the release of hostages held by Hamas and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

Mr Blinken urged Hamas to accept the deal and said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal on Monday. Mr Netanyahu has taken a tough stance in public over a deal, saying that Hamas needs to be destroyed – having faced pressure from his hardline government coalition allies to continue the war.

Mr Blinken said Hamas’ response to the UN vote was a “hopeful sign,” but that mediators are still awaiting word from the group’s leaders in Gaza. Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not received formal replies from Hamas or Israel to the UN-backed truce proposal, an official close to the talks told Reuters.

“That’s what counts. And that’s what we don’t have yet. And that’s why I say we’re waiting to see it. Everyone has said yes, except for Hamas,” Mr Blinken said.

On Tuesday, an Israeli government official said the plan would allow its military to achieve all of its objectives before it is able to end the war.

“Israel will not end the war before achieving all its war objectives: destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, freeing all the hostages and ensuring Gaza doesn’t pose a threat to Israel in the future.

“The proposal presented enables Israel to achieve these goals and Israel will indeed do so,” the official, who wasn’t named, said.

Mr Blinken’s latest visit to the region — his eighth since Hamas’ 7 October attack on southern Israel ignited the war — is focused rallying support for the ceasefire proposal, boosting the entry of humanitarian aid and advancing post-war plans for Gaza's governance.

The war began when Hamas and other militants stormed into Israel and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, while taking around 250 hostage.

Mr Blinken met privately with families of the hostages in Israel as well as demonstrators outside a hotel calling for a ceasefire deal, and later travelled on to Jordan, where he attended a Gaza aid conference and announced more than $400m (£314m) in additional aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the wider region.

Mr Blinken was also expected to visit Qatar, which along with Egypt has served as a key mediator with Hamas. Mr Blinken was in Cairo earlier on Monday.

The proposal, announced by Mr Biden last month, calls for a three-phased plan in which Hamas would release the rest of the hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The group is still holding around 120 hostages, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

More than 100 hostages were released during a weeklong ceasefire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The eight-month war has killed over 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, and driven some 80 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population from their homes.