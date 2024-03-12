Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710279459

Sunak ‘holds private meeting’ with head of 1922 committee amid Diane Abbott racism row

The prime minister reportedly met with Sir Graham Brady amid growing concerns about the the party

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 12 March 2024 21:37
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee after a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Dianne Abbot.</p>

Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee after a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Dianne Abbot.

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee amid reports that a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Diane Abbott.

The prime minister met with the leader of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Monday night amid growing concerns about the “direction” of the party, Sky News reported.

A source told the broadcaster that the pair met “briefly” after senior backbenchers met with Sir Graham over the weekend to express their views.

No10 and the Conservative Party have been contacted for a comment.

The growing concerns come following several turbulent days for the party, which has seen the defection of Lee Anderson to Reform and a row over their biggest-ever donor’s offensive remarks about Labour MP Ms Abbott.

Frank Hester, who donated £10m to the Conservatives last year, is reported to have said Ms Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

His comments have been condemned by Downing Street as “racist and wrong”.

He later admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

1710274658

Sunak reportedly meets chair of 1922 committee

Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee after a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Diane Abbott.

The prime minister met with the leader of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Monday night amid growing concerns about the “direction” of the party, Sky News reported.

A source told the broadcaster that the pair met “briefly” after senior backbenchers met with Sir Graham over the weekend to express their views.

Athena Stavrou12 March 2024 20:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in