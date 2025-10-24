Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley betting tips

Joseph Parker round 7-12 - 11/5 Ladbrokes

Woodall v Taylor over 7.5 rounds - 21/20 Unibet

Joseph Parker takes on Fabio Wardley on Saturday at London’s O2 Arena in a fight which carries huge stakes.

The winner will be first in line to either challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO title or take the belt if the Ukrainian champion chooses to vacate.

Wardley, 30, might be the underdog according to betting sites, but he goes into the fight undefeated in 20 fights with one draw, and he has held the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim heavyweight title since June 2025, when he knocked out Justis Huni.

The Ipswich-born boxer has 18 knockouts in his 19 wins, so Parker will be well aware of the threat he poses.

Parker, who is 3/10 for the win on boxing betting sites, is on a six-fight winning streak and is a way more experienced fighter. He might only be three years older than his opponent, but he has 19 more fights under his belt, winning 36 of them.

The New Zealander took Anthony Joshua the distance as he relinquished his WBO heavyweight title to the Brit via a unamious decision in 2018, before losing to Dillian Whyte later the same year.

Since then, he has won 12 of his last 13 fights, including against Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder and back in February, he retained the WBO interim heavyweight title, which he won in March 2024.

Parker has developed into a experienced ring general, one that’s able to counteract a more heavy-hitting opponent, and his class should tell against Wardley.

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley prediction 1: Parker round 7-12 - 11/5 Ladbrokes

Steed Woodall v Ezra Taylor betting tips

On the undercard, Steed Woodall takes on Ezra Taylor after stepping in for the injured British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion, Lewis Edmondson.

Woodall was in training for a fight in early November, so he should be in good shape to challenge Taylor at the O2.

This will be Taylor’s third fight of the year, which started with a second-round knockout of Ryan Maycock in March, before he then inflicted a first-ever defeat on Troy Jones with a clear points win in May.

Woodall is also in action for the third time in 2025, and he is looking for a strong end to the year. He was unable to follow up his stunning win over Lerrone Richards last year, when he was beaten inside two rounds by Callum Simpson in January, as he was bidding for the British and Commonwealth belts.

He did get back to winning ways in September, though, winning all six rounds against Argentine Marcelo Bzowski.

Taylor is the favourite on betting apps, and with eight knockouts in his 12 fights so far, it’s no surprise. But Woodall is a tough assignment and could push Taylor towards his first 12 round contest.

Steed Woodall v Ezra Taylor prediction: Over 7.5 rounds - 21/20 Unibet

