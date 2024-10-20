Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



South Africa take on New Zealand in the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

A thrilling tournament has proved unpredictable at virtually every turn with all three of the sport’s powerhouses failing to make this decider.

Both India and England failed to make it through the group stages before Australia, champions of the last three editions of this event, fell to a shock semi-final defeat against South Africa.

Runners-up last time, Laura Wolvaardt’s side will be looking to go one better as they face a New Zealand side that edged out the West Indies in the second semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup final?

The final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday 20 October. It is due to start at 3pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Odds

South Africa win 4/7

New Zealand win 7/5

