The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin quickly after the EFL season begins in August.

After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.

Manchester United won the trophy last year, beating Newcastle in the final at Wembley.

Now, all 72 EFL clubs learn their first cup fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the first-round draw and the key dates for this year’s competition:

What time is the first round draw and how can I follow it?

The first-round draw will begin at 2:30pm BST on Thursday 22 June. You can follow the draw live on Independent Sport.

The draw will also be available live on Sky Sports.

What teams will be involved in the draw?

The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, while the other eight Premier League clubs will start in round three.

That means all 72 EFL clubs will begin in round one, with the clubs split into northern and southern sections.

Northern Section

1- Accrington Stanley

2- Barnsley

3- Barrow

4- Blackburn Rovers

5- Blackpool

6- Bolton Wanderers

7- Bradford City

8- Burton Albion

9- Carlisle United

10- Crewe Alexandra

11- Derby County

12- Doncaster Rovers

13- Fleetwood Town

14- Grimsby Town

15- Harrogate Town

16- Huddersfield Town

17- Hull City

18- Leeds United

19- Leicester City

20- Lincoln City

21- Mansfield Town

22- Middlesbrough

23- Morecambe

24- Notts County

25- Port Vale

26- Preston North End

27- Rotherham United

28- Salford City

29- Sheffield Wednesday

30- Shrewsbury Town

31- Stockport County

32- Stoke City

33- Sunderland

34- Tranmere Rovers

35- Walsall

36- West Bromwich Albion

37- Wigan Athletic

38- Wrexham

Southern Section

1- AFC Wimbledon

2- Birmingham City

3- Bristol City

4- Bristol Rovers

5- Cambridge United

6- Cardiff City

7- Charlton Athletic

8- Cheltenham Town

9- Colchester United

10- Coventry City

11- Crawley Town

12- Exeter City

13- Forest Green Rovers

14- Gillingham

15- Ipswich Town

16- Leyton Orient

17- Millwall

18- Milton Keynes Dons

19- Newport County

20- Northampton Town

21- Norwich City

22- Oxford United

23- Peterborough United

24- Plymouth Argyle

25- Portsmouth

26- Queens Park Rangers

27- Reading

28- Southampton

29- Stevenage

30- Sutton United

31- Swansea City

32- Swindon Town

33- Watford

34- Wycombe Wanderers

Carabao Cup 2023/24 schedule

Carabao Cup Round One - w/c 7 August 2023

Carabao Cup Round Two - w/c 28 August 2023

Carabao Cup Round Three - w/c 25 September 2023

Carabao Cup Round Four - w/c 30 October 2023

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - w/c 18 December 2023

Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) - w/c 8 January 2024

Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) - w/c 21 January 2024

Carabao Cup Final - Sunday 25 February 2024

The first major piece of silverware of the 2023/24 will be won on 25 February 2024.