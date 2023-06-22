What time is Carabao Cup 2023/24 first round draw and what teams are in the hat?
After Manchester United won the cup last year, EFL clubs learn their first-round opponents for the 2023/24 season
The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin quickly after the EFL season begins in August.
After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.
Manchester United won the trophy last year, beating Newcastle in the final at Wembley.
Now, all 72 EFL clubs learn their first cup fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign.
Here is everything you need to know about the first-round draw and the key dates for this year’s competition:
What time is the first round draw and how can I follow it?
The first-round draw will begin at 2:30pm BST on Thursday 22 June. You can follow the draw live on Independent Sport.
The draw will also be available live on Sky Sports.
What teams will be involved in the draw?
The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, while the other eight Premier League clubs will start in round three.
That means all 72 EFL clubs will begin in round one, with the clubs split into northern and southern sections.
Northern Section
1- Accrington Stanley
2- Barnsley
3- Barrow
4- Blackburn Rovers
5- Blackpool
6- Bolton Wanderers
7- Bradford City
8- Burton Albion
9- Carlisle United
10- Crewe Alexandra
11- Derby County
12- Doncaster Rovers
13- Fleetwood Town
14- Grimsby Town
15- Harrogate Town
16- Huddersfield Town
17- Hull City
18- Leeds United
19- Leicester City
20- Lincoln City
21- Mansfield Town
22- Middlesbrough
23- Morecambe
24- Notts County
25- Port Vale
26- Preston North End
27- Rotherham United
28- Salford City
29- Sheffield Wednesday
30- Shrewsbury Town
31- Stockport County
32- Stoke City
33- Sunderland
34- Tranmere Rovers
35- Walsall
36- West Bromwich Albion
37- Wigan Athletic
38- Wrexham
Southern Section
1- AFC Wimbledon
2- Birmingham City
3- Bristol City
4- Bristol Rovers
5- Cambridge United
6- Cardiff City
7- Charlton Athletic
8- Cheltenham Town
9- Colchester United
10- Coventry City
11- Crawley Town
12- Exeter City
13- Forest Green Rovers
14- Gillingham
15- Ipswich Town
16- Leyton Orient
17- Millwall
18- Milton Keynes Dons
19- Newport County
20- Northampton Town
21- Norwich City
22- Oxford United
23- Peterborough United
24- Plymouth Argyle
25- Portsmouth
26- Queens Park Rangers
27- Reading
28- Southampton
29- Stevenage
30- Sutton United
31- Swansea City
32- Swindon Town
33- Watford
34- Wycombe Wanderers
Carabao Cup 2023/24 schedule
- Carabao Cup Round One - w/c 7 August 2023
- Carabao Cup Round Two - w/c 28 August 2023
- Carabao Cup Round Three - w/c 25 September 2023
- Carabao Cup Round Four - w/c 30 October 2023
- Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - w/c 18 December 2023
- Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) - w/c 8 January 2024
- Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) - w/c 21 January 2024
- Carabao Cup Final - Sunday 25 February 2024
The first major piece of silverware of the 2023/24 will be won on 25 February 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies