Is Chelsea vs PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup final for free
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup final
Chelsea are potentially 90 minutes away from becoming world champions after dispatching Fluminense in a dominant display in their last-four clash.
The Blues haven’t had the easiest ride to the Club World Cup final, having suffered one of the first shocks of the tournament in a 3-1 group stage loss to Flamengo before seeing their last 16 tie with Benfica marred by a two-hour weather delay.
They’ve managed to battle through, though, overcoming their Brazilian demons to beat Palmeiras, before a Joao Pedro brace gave them a win over the Tricolour to set up a date with destiny at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
Enzo Maresca’s side will now face European champions PSG in the final, who thrashed Real Madrid to book their place in the showdown.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Club World Cup final?
The Club World Cup final will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 13 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
How to watch the Club World Cup final
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: PSG 4-0 Real Madrid
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Chelsea vs PSG (East Rutherford)
