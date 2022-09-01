Transfer deadline day – live! Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay or will he go?
Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs who could be in the market for a last-minute signing.
- The summer transfer window shuts at 11pm
0700
Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer window. The debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline is ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.
United’s moves for Ajax forward Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are works in progress.
Chelsea could flash the chequebook again on Thursday after completing the signing of £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday. Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow are reported targets for the Blues.
Elsewhere, Liverpool may need midfield cover after Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s win over Newcastle, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz touted as a possible target for the Reds.
Will Arsenal make a move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans? The Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.
