Premier League leaders Liverpool make the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday for a rare 3pm kick-off, looking to keep up their 100 per cent record in all competitions.

Arne Slot’s side are already five points clear at the top of the table, with five wins from their opening five games, and are clear favourites to retain their title on betting sites.

Palace are also unbeaten so far this season and go into the game in fifth place in the league table with two wins and three draws from their opening five games.

They are now unbeaten in 11 league matches, winning four and drawing seven, the longest ongoing run of any side in the top flight. If they can avoid defeat on Saturday, Palace will go 12 top-flight games unbeaten for just the second time, previously achieving that feat between May and October 1990 under Steve Coppell.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Preview: Champions to win again

Liverpool have won nine and lost one of their last 10 away league games at Selhurst Park, which is their longest ongoing unbeaten away run against any league side.

You have to go back to November 2014 for Palace’s last win over the Reds at home, when Dwight Gayle, Joe Ledley and Mile Jedinak were all on target to secure a 3-1 win despite Rickie Lambert opening the scoring for the Merseysiders after just two minutes.

They did win at Anfield in April 2024 when Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game, and they will know they will have to be at their best to take anything out of Saturday’s game.

Liverpool are looking to win their opening six top-flight matches for only the fifth time. They previously did so in 1978-79 (six), 1990-91 (eight), 2018-19 (six) and 2019-20 (eight) and only two reigning champions have started with six wins – Chelsea in 2005-06 and Man City in 2023-24 and both went on to regain the title.

We all know Liverpool have looked shaky at the back so far, conceding in five of their seven games in all competitions, including two against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League when they let slip two-goal leads.

They also conceded two against Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley, when Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr cancelled out strikes by Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong before Palace won on penalties.

They have been able to afford so many mistakes at the back so far because of the potency of their attack, but surely they will have to run out of luck sometime?

You would have to fancy both teams to be on the scoresheet with 17 goals between them, but you’ll get no bigger than 4/6 backing BTTS on its own on football betting sites.

Pairing a Liverpool win with BTTS gives punters far better Premier League odds and may prove the superior option if the Reds can mainrtain their recent form.

Can Salah break another record?

With Hugo Ekitike suspended following his midweek red card, Alexander Isak could get his first Premier League start since his big-money move from Newcastle.

He opened his account on Tuesday when he netted the opening goal in the 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton, but has only managed a maximum of 60 minutes so far in both of his appearances.

Premier League betting sites are offering 31/20 on him scoring at any time, but we’re going to have to back his fellow forward Mo Salah, who has 11 goals in 17 appearances against the Eagles.

The Egyptian had a night off in the week, so he will be fresh from the rest, and he already has two goals and two assists in five Premier League games.

He is not quite playing at the levels we saw last season, but since the start of the last campaign, he has been involved in 51 Premier League goals - with 31 goals and 20 assists - which is 20 more than any other player.

In total, he has 274 goal involvements for the Reds (186 goals, 88 assists) and is currently just two shy of the record for a single club, which is held by Wayne Rooney, who managed 183 goals and 93 assists for Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

