Egypt vs Morocco LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from the quarter-finals in Cameroon
The third and fourth quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations take place on Sunday, with Cameroon and Burkina Faso awaiting the winners in the last four of the competition. First up is Egypt against Morocco and the victor will take on the hosts on Thursday, as the options to become continental champions are narrowed down.
Mohamed Salah and Co have not been free-scoring in the competition, netting just twice in the group phase and progressing through the last-16 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Morocco topped their group netting five in the process before earning a comeback win over Malawi in their opening knock-out encounter. So far in the last eight, a Karl Toko Ekambi double sent Cameroon through past Gambia, before Burkina Faso earned a narrow victory over Tunisia to keep their remarkable run going.
There are doubts over one or two players’ fitness ahead of this encounter as the rapid-fire nature of international tournament football starts to bite, but with the stakes high and the margin for error slim, the team who copes best with the problems at hand have a huge reward on offer. Follow all the live updates as Egypt face Morocco below:
Egypt vs Morocco latest news
So where should we be looking today for goals? Both nations have a Europe-based front man among the goals this season - though each has just one strike so far at the AFCON.
Mohamed Salah has 46 goals for the national team and is the Egypt national team’s second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Hossam Hassan (68 goals).
Youssef En-Neysri only has 12 for Morocco, though has played almost 40 fewer internationals than his opponent today. His only strike so far came in the last 16, while Salah scored in the groups.
Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Hakimi have two goals apiece at the tournament - only four players have more.
Egypt vs Morocco latest news - Route to the semis
So how did these two nations arrive to this point, within 90 minutes of the last four at the 2021 AFCON?
Egypt eased through in qualifying, unbeaten with three wins and three draws in six group games. Morocco fared similarly, but ended with a record of four wins, two draws, as they too completed the campaign with defeat. They also only conceded one goal in that run to Egypt’s three - both nations scored 10 in qualifying.
At the competition proper, the group stage posed little issue overall...but also little in the way of top-class excitement from the Pharaohs.
After a one-goal defeat to Nigeria, they bounced back with successive 1-0 wins of their own against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to snare second place in Group D. That left them with a tricky last-16 clash against Ivory Coast, during which they certainly rode their luck en route to a 0-0 draw. Penalties were needed and Mohamed Salah netted the decisive spot-kick to earn a 5-4 win from 12 yards.
For the Atlas Lions, Group C was more routine. Early wins over Ghana (1-0) and Comoros (2-0) did the job, with top spot assured after a draw with Gabon (2-2).
They did fall behind early on in the last 16 against Malawi, but En-Nesyri notched before the break and Achraf Hakimi scored a winner midway through the second half.
Now Egypt and Morocco face each other, with Cameroon waiting in the semis.
Egypt vs Morocco team news
And the Pharaohs’ confirmed XI:
Abogabal, Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmoneim, Fatouh, Ashraf, Elsoulia, Elneny, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush
Egypt vs Morocco team news
Confirmed line-up for Morocco:
Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, S Amrabat, Barkok, Amallah, El Haddadi, Boufal, En-Nesyri
AFCON latest news
Watford have confirmed forward Ismaila Sarr has officially joined up with Senegal ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea.
Sarr has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the Hornets’ Premier League victory over Manchester United on November 20.
The 23-year-old’s fitness ahead of the tournament in Cameroon had been the subject of a club-versus-country row between Watford and the Senegalese Football Federation.
Ultimately it was mutually agreed that Sarr would travel to Barcelona for treatment.
After making good progress, the player has linked up with his country this week and could now be involved on Sunday.
A tweet from Watford read: “Ismaila Sarr has joined up with #TeamSenegal ahead of their #AFCON2021 quarter-final. We wish Ismaila a safe and successful time with his national team.”
Senegal face Equatorial Guinea in the final last-eight fixture, after Egypt first face Morocco.
