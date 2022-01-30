(AFP via Getty Images)

The third and fourth quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations take place on Sunday, with Cameroon and Burkina Faso awaiting the winners in the last four of the competition. First up is Egypt against Morocco and the victor will take on the hosts on Thursday, as the options to become continental champions are narrowed down.

Mohamed Salah and Co have not been free-scoring in the competition, netting just twice in the group phase and progressing through the last-16 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Morocco topped their group netting five in the process before earning a comeback win over Malawi in their opening knock-out encounter. So far in the last eight, a Karl Toko Ekambi double sent Cameroon through past Gambia, before Burkina Faso earned a narrow victory over Tunisia to keep their remarkable run going.

There are doubts over one or two players’ fitness ahead of this encounter as the rapid-fire nature of international tournament football starts to bite, but with the stakes high and the margin for error slim, the team who copes best with the problems at hand have a huge reward on offer. Follow all the live updates as Egypt face Morocco below: