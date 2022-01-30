Egypt take on Morocco on Sunday afternoon as the North African sides battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs may have Mohamed Salah in their ranks but they have struggled in the tournament so far, scoring only twice and needing a penalty shootout victory over the Ivory Coast to make it this far.

Morocco have not been exemplary either, but they have managed an impressive seven goals in four matches, with the likes of Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Hakimi putting in strong performances.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will take place on Sunday 30 January at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch Sky Sports Premier League.

Team news

Hamdi Fathi could be missing for Egypt after he limped off in the victory over the Ivory Coast, while Akram Tawfik will certainly be absent after succumbing to injury in the group stage defeat to Nigeria.

Ilias Chair has fully recovered from his injury and should take his place on the bench for Morocco, who are expected to name an unchanged side after their win over Malawi.

Predicted line-ups

Egypt: Abou Gabal; Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Fattoh; Elneny, Fahti, Al-Sulaya; Salah, Marmoush, Mohamed.

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Amallah, Louza; Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi.

Odds

Egypt - 18/7

Draw -9/5

Morocco - 17/10

Prediction

Egypt may have Salah in attack but Morocco have looked a much more coherent team throughout the tournament so far, and their talent in different areas of the pitch should see them through here. Egypt 1-2 Morocco.