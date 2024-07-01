Southgate has tried to evoke the spirit of 1966 ( REUTERS )

England enjoyed the narrowest of lucky escapes to secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Jude Bellingham took the match to extra time, before Harry Kane headed the winner.

England were absolutely abject against a Slovakia team who were aggressive from the start and pressed their opponents relentlessly, taking the lead with an Ivan Schranz strike from a counter-attack in the 25th minute.

Declan Rice hit the post from long range as England desperately sought an equaliser but it wasn’t until five minutes into added time that Bellingham finally found the net to undeservedly save the Three Lions. It was a first shot on target in the game for Gareth Southgate’s men and Kane then headed home in the first minute of extra time.

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals after they knocked out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

