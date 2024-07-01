England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates as injury rocks Gareth Southgate’s plans for Switzerland
Follow all the latest news and updates after Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane spared England’s blushes in the last-16 win over Slovakia
England enjoyed the narrowest of lucky escapes to secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Jude Bellingham took the match to extra time, before Harry Kane headed the winner.
England were absolutely abject against a Slovakia team who were aggressive from the start and pressed their opponents relentlessly, taking the lead with an Ivan Schranz strike from a counter-attack in the 25th minute.
Declan Rice hit the post from long range as England desperately sought an equaliser but it wasn’t until five minutes into added time that Bellingham finally found the net to undeservedly save the Three Lions. It was a first shot on target in the game for Gareth Southgate’s men and Kane then headed home in the first minute of extra time.
England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals after they knocked out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction after England’s last-16 fixture:
Jude Bellingham’s divine intervention saves Gareth Southgate to reveal England truth
The sort of moment that makes it all worth it, and maybe helps England find their true worth as a team.
If Gareth Southgate’s side had to put everyone through one of the worst displays of his entire tenure, that looked set to also end it, that at least produced one of the great tournament moments. Jude Bellingham‘s divine intervention also keeps them in Euro 2024, after a scarcely credible 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia. “Who else?” the 21-year-old said in celebrating his spectacular 95th-minute winner. How else? Can there be a better way to offer a moment of salvation than a spectacular overhead kick with almost the final touch of the game?
England 2-1 Slovakia (aet): Bellingham and Harry Kane reversed a dire situation for Gareth Southgate’s side to advance to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 to face Switzerland
Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges
There was a minute left to run on Gareth Southgate’s reign, the clock ticking down on a dismal tournament that seemed a demoralising end to the second-finest tenure of any England manager. Until an airborne Jude Bellingham intervened. Until Bellingham underlined that he has that combination of talent, technique and temperament to offer the promise of greatness. There had been reasons for Southgate to replace him: booked for a rash lunge at Lukas Haraslin, he had been unwise enough to lay his hands on the referee. He had endured a poor game.
But there was an instance of brilliance; a bicycle kick, an injury-time equaliser, a lifeline, a goal that may reshape England’s history as well as Southgate’s time in charge.
The Three Lions boss got his selection wrong again at Euro 2024 but a dramatic finish stunned Slovakia to hand him one last chance
Under-pressure Southgate explains why he showed England players 1966 presentation
Gareth Southgate has explained why he showed England players a presentation about the 1966 World Cup win as their Euro 2024 campaign continues.
Speaking after their 2-1 victory against Slovakia on Sunday, 30 June, the under-pressure England boss said that he wanted to highlight how tournaments “take you in strange places and difficult routes.”
It came after Southgate revealed that Ivan Toney “had the hump” with him for bringing him on in the 94th minute.
“We wanted to highlight the value of the squad. The fact that some of the players you think are going to be in like a Jimmy Greaves then ends up playing a different role and the support of players like Jimmy Armfield,” Southgate added.
Under-pressure Southgate explains why he showed England players 1966 presentation
Spain pass a new test in familiar style to make Euro 2024 statement
Time for a look at what happened in the game after England last night:
Two sides who could scarcely have more different tactical ideas and playing styles. Two sides who have polar opposite histories, in international footballing terms, too.
Georgia’s men’s side had never been to a major international tournament before this summer, let alone scored a goal or won a game. Or even, if we can entertain such fanciful notions, of reaching the knockout stage. Spain won the European Championship as recently as 2012, reached the semis last time out and were world champions only 14 years ago.
Football heritage and history isn’t only made up of the men’s Euros and World Cup, though, so the true contextual national gap is even wider: Georgia’s women have never been to a tournament either, whereas La Roja are the reigning world and Women’s Nations League champions. There is quite simply an enormous gap between the two, a chasm so large in football terms that it almost defies explanation.
Spain pass a new test in familiar style to make Euro 2024 statement
Spain 4-1 Georgia: An own goal threatened the mother of all upsets but Nico Williams scored one and made another in a comeback victory
Declan Rice involved in heated altercation with Slovakia manager after England win
England midfielder Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with the Slovakia manager after the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on a dramatic night in Gelsenkirchen.
Rice was shoved in the chest by Francesco Calzona after the Slovakia manager angrily approached the referee Umat Meler at the end of extra time.
Rice appeared ready to shake hands with Calzona but was not pleased with the opposition manager raising his arms and looked to shove back.
Rice was led away by Ivan Toney after he was shoved in the chest by Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona
What is the full quater-final draw?
July 5
Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain v Germany (1700)
Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)
Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)
When will England play next?
Saturday July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)
Who do England play next?
Having beaten Slovakia in the last-16, England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals. After looking impressive in the group stages, Switzerland defeated holders Italy 2-0 in the last-16.
If England win in the quarter-finals, they will play either Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey in the semi-finals.
England are no longer on course to face France in the semi-finals. That’s after France finished second in Group D. Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium will be in the other half of the draw too.
Who do England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and quarter-final schedule
England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after Jude Bellingham saved Gareth Southgate’s side with a dramatic overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.
England were heading for one of their worst ever defeats at a major international tournament as Slovakia led to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half.
Southgate’s job was on the line, but the manager’s lack of changes were vindicated as his biggest stars finally delivered to turn defeat into a priceless victory that keeps England’s hopes alive.
Bellingham’s stunning overhead kick in the 95th minute forced extra time, where captain Harry Kane put England in front. The Three Lions managed to hang on to reach the last-eight in Germany.
England have landed in the more favourable side of the Euro 2024 knockout draw, with Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium all in the other half.
Gary Neville singles out Gareth Southgate’s ‘illegal’ England choice vs Slovakia
Gary Neville urged Gareth Southgate to “rip up the script” after England went into half time 1-0 down against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16, as the pundit said Trent Alexander-Arnold starting the knockout tie on the bench was “illegal”.
Neville called for the Liverpool right back to be introduced alongside Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer and said Southgate had to “intervene” to save England’s chances, but there were no changes at half-time.
Southgate made no changes at half-time as England trailed Slovakia in the last-16, but Jude Bellingham rescued the Three Lions in the 95th minute
England fans celebrate win over Slovakia
Here are some of the photos:
