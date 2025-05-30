Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face Portugal at Wembley in the start to the finale to the Women’s Nations League campaign.

The Lionesses were rocked this week by the news of Mary Earps’ shock retirement ahead of this summer’s Euro 2025.

But Sarina Wiegman is urging her players to look forward as they continue their Euro preparations, with just a month to go until the opening game against France in Switzerland.

The Lionesses came into the final two games of Nations League Group A3 two points behind leaders Spain in the table.

As England face world champions Spain away from home on Tuesday, a win for the Lionesses tonight will keep their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals alive.

Is England vs Portugal on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. A live stream will be available on ITV X. Kick-off at Wembley is at 19:45pm.

What is the England team news?

To add to the retirement of Mary Earps, England vice-captain Millie Bright has withdrawn from the squad after explaining that she was “at my limits mentally and physically”.

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone have calf injuries but could be back for Tuesday’s game against Spain, while Lauren James remains out with a hamstring injury.

Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood are back in the squad after long-term injury lay-offs. Hemp and Greenwood could feature but Stanway has not played this year.

Possible line-up

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Clinton; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Beever-Jones