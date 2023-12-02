‘Sex noise’ prank disrupts Euro 2024 draw

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Euro 2024 draw became the latest live event to be disrupted by a ‘sex noise’ prank as pornography sounds were loudly played while the teams were finding out their fate for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Loud moaning noises could be heard on a few occasions as the draw was being conducted at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, first sounding as the final team (Switzerland) were being drawn into Group A alongside Germany, Scotland and Hungary.

“There is some noise here... that has now stopped,” said draw host and Uefa deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti as the sounds appeared to be stopped. “No noise anymore...” he added.

However, they promptly resumed when Italy were drawn as the last team into Group B along with Spain, Albania and Croatia before continuing for the remainder of the draw.

England manager Gareth Southgate was asked about his reaction to the noises and said: “I heard something and putting two and two together I'm assuming there's some sort of prank going on but I couldn't really make out what it was.”

Social media personality Daniel Jarvis, known as ‘Jarvo69’, promptly claimed responsibility for the prank, declaring on a live stream: “We done it, we got in there. Sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw. Love you guys.”

Jarvis previously claimed credit for a similar incident that occurred during the BBC’s live pre-match coverage of the FA Cup third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool back in January.

That incident caused consternation and hilarity among the presenters as host Gary Lineker and pundits Danny Murphy and Paul Ince had to deal with a loud recording of sex noises beginning to audibly blare out of the studio. The trio initially gamely tried to continue with the broadcast as normal before Lineker was forced to acknowledge the disruption.

Porn noises played over presenters during BBC coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool

“Will you stop making those noises, Danny,” joked Lineker. “It’s not me,” insisted Murphy.

The recording continued for a number of minutes, with BBC staff seemingly unable to locate the noise and switch it off, as Lineker’s handover to Alan Shearer on the commentary gantry was similarly affected. “I don’t know who’s making that noise,” laughed Lineker as he threw to Shearer up in the stands.

The Euro 2024 draw stunt followed a similar format and was also being broadcast live on the BBC. As of writing, there has been no official statement from any of the organisers.

The draw saw Scotland find out that they will face hosts Germany in the first game of the tournament, while England are in a friendly-looking Group C along with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.