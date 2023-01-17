BBC coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool plagued by porn noises played over presenters

BBC One’s live coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool was plagued by apparent porn noises that were played over the pundits.

As Gary Lineker introduced the match, he was drowned out by the bizarre sound, which appeared to be coming from a rogue phone.

“Will you stop making those noises Danny?” Linker joked, referencing the incident, which plagued the first 15 minutes of the broadcast.

He later shared a photo on Twitter claiming the sound was coming from a device taped to the back of the set.

