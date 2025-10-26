The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Everton vs Tottenham prediction, best bets & predicted line-ups: Richarlison can haunt Toffees
Follow our football betting tips as Everton host Tottenham on Sunday
Everton vs Tottenham betting tips
Everton welcome Tottenham to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, looking for their third home league win of the season (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
David Moyes’ side are unbeaten in their new home, beating Brighton and Crystal Palace and drawing with Aston Villa and West Ham, so can they keep up that record against Thomas Frank’s side?
Betting sites are optimistic about their chances, making them favourites for the game, but Tottenham’s best work under Frank this season has come away from home.
Spurs go into the game sixth in the Premier League table, three points and six places above Everton, but they did have a midweek trip to Monaco to contend with.
Monaco held Tottenham to a goalless draw in the Champions League on Wednesday, which is only the second time this season they have failed to score, so it’s no surprise you can get 31/40 in the Premier League odds on both teams to score.
Everton vs Tottenham preview: Can home advantage aid Everton?
At first glance, Spurs have a great record at Everton’s old Goodison Park ground, losing just one of their last 12 visits.
But they are actually winless on their last six visits to the blue half of Merseyside, drawing five and losing 3-2 in this fixture back in January.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye were on target before an own goal from Archie Gray gave the home side a 3-0 lead at the break, in only Moyes’ second game back in charge of the club.
Dejan Kulusevski and former Toffee Richarlison did pull goals back for the visitors, but it was another defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s side.
The Toffees have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches, winning five and drawing seven since the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in April and football betting sites are giving them the edge here as they seek a 52nd win over Spurs.
But Tottenham have won three out of four away games this season in the Premier League, while the recent trend for draws in this fixture only adds to the difficulty of trying to predict an outcome.
Instead, goals could be a better option. Tottenham have scored two or more goals in five of the last six away games, while Everton have scored twice in three out of five matches at their new home ground.
Everton vs Tottenham prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals - 1/1 BetMGM
Everton vs Tottenham betting tips: Richarlison could enjoy Merseyside return
Richarlison scored 53 goals for Everton in a four-year spell before leaving to join Spurs in the summer of 2022 for £60m.
And since he’s been away, he also has a pretty good record of scoring against them, with five goals in seven appearances.
We’ve already mentioned that he scored at Goodison Park last season, and he scored twice there the previous season as Everton came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.
Premier League betting sites are offering 18/1 on him scoring twice again, or you can get 15/2 on him scoring first.
Everton vs Tottenham prediction 2: Richarlison to score - 13/5 Betway
Everton vs Tottenham team news
Everton vs Tottenham predicted line-ups
Premier League free bets for Everton vs Tottenham
LiveScore Bet are offering bettors a £10 free bet this weekend.
To claim the free bet offer, existing customers need to wager £10 or more on a 2UP accumulator.
The acca must have at least five selections and combined odds of 2/1 or greater.
Within one hour of the accumulator being settled, LiveScore Bet will credit users with a £10 free bet to use on any football market, meaning you can place a Saturday acca and have a free bet to use on Everton against Tottenham on Sunday.
Please gamble responsibly
If you have a bet on Everton vs Tottenham, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.
Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.
Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.