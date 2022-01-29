Cameroon will aim to take a step closer to the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Saturday as they take on Gambia in the quarter-final.

Despite Gambia being a debutant at the tournament, Cameroon’s head coach Toni Conceiçao has told his players not to underestimate the side.

He said: “We have seen teams ranked as underdogs stand up to high calibre countries and my players have been warned.”

And Gambia themselves have high hopes of what they can do at Afcon but they are being realistic about their chances. “Naturally we had ambitions but we could not have imagined this,” their head coach Tom Sainfiet told Sky.

But who is more likely to win? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 29 January at 4pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BBC Two and Sky Sports Premier League. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Gambia will be without Yusupha Njie after he was handed a red card against Guinea. On the injury front, Ablie Jallow is in doubt after he limped off the pitch and Noah Sonko Sundberg missed the match against Guinea with injury.

Cameroon, on the other hand, haven’t suffered major injuries at the tournament and so they have the pick of their team.

Predicted line-ups

Gambia: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Odds

Gambia - 15/2

Cameroon - 1/2

Prediction

Cameroon are the team with the experience and it would take a lot for Gambia, a nation debuting at the tournament, to cause an upset. While it wouldn’t be impossible, after Cameroon edged past Comoros they have to be growing in confidence that they’ll make it to the last four. Gambia 0-3 Cameroon.