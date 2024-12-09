Girona vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Spain to take on Girona after having an unexpected weekend off thanks to Storm Darragh (5.45pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ ).

The Merseyside derby was one of several games called off over the weekend, but the only Premier League game that was affected and although it gave the players a much-needed rest they now have to try and fit another fixture into an already crammed schedule.

Their lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to just four points by Chelsea, who now sit second in the table, but both Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points as they were held to draws by Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

The Reds also sit top of the Champions League table, with a 100 per cent record from their five games played, they are two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan and 29 places, and 12 points, clear of Tuesday’s opponents.

The Spanish side have won one and lost four of their games so far, with their only victory coming at home to Slovan Bratislava back in October, but they have lost matches against Paris St Germain, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Sturm Graz conceding nine goals along the way.

Girona vs Liverpool betting preview: Normal service to resume for the Reds

Girona go into the game without a win in their last four games, a run which saw them knocked out of the Copa del Rey by fourth-tier Logrones.

Their 3-0 league defeat, at home to Real Madrid on Saturday, leaves them ninth in the LaLiga table 16 points behind the leaders Barcelona and just nine points above the relegation zone.

On paper they should be no match for a Liverpool side who have already beaten AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid in this year’s competition.

Last time out the Reds, who are the favourites to win the tournament outright at 9/2 on betting sites, scored twice in the second half to beat the reigning champions Real Madrid at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target, while both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missed from the penalty spot.

Last time out Arne Slot’s side dropped points for only the third time this season as they were held a 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St James’ Park, but they have won 16 of their last 17 Champions League group/league phase matches and we expect them to make it 17 from 18 on Tuesday.

The football betting sites agree too with odds of 2/5 on a Liverpool win, 6/1 on a Girona win and 4/1 on a draw.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides and Girona have never faced an English side before so this is a very different opponent to what they have been used to, especially as Slot’s side have scored 49 goals in all competitions and conceded 15 – but only one in the Champions League.

Girona vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 17/10 Bet Victor

Girona vs Liverpool tips: Goals galore

Eight different players have scored for Liverpool in the Champions League so far, with Luis Diaz leading the way, thanks to the hat-trick he scored against Bayer Leverkusen.

Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo have two while Salah has just one despite being the Reds’ top scorer this season with 14 but he does have four assists from the five games so far.

He scored two and had an assist last time out against Newcastle and he’s 18/5 to score first and 11/2 to score two or more on betting apps.

Girona vs Liverpool prediction 2: Mo Salah to assist and Liverpool to win by 2 or more - 5/1 William Hill

