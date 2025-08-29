Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds vs Newcastle betting tips

Newcastle to win – 23/20 Ladbrokes

Anthony Elanga to score or assist – 23/20 QuinnBet

Leeds United host Newcastle United in the Premier League in Saturday’s late kick-off, with the visitors still looking for their first three points of the new season after a dramatic 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Monday night (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Eddie Howe’s side put in a valiant effort to almost earn a draw at St James’ Park despite Anthony Gordon’s first-half sending off, though a 110th-minute goal from Rio Ngumoha broke Newcastle hearts.

And that result leaves them with just one point from their opening two matches as they travel south, though betting sites have the Magpies as favourites as they take on a newly promoted Leeds side who were dismantled by Arsenal last weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side were hoping to build on an encouraging win over Everton in their opener but they were instead dominated at the Emirates, eventually losing 5-0 to the Gunners.

It was a stark reminder of the type of result that the league’s top sides can inflict on the promoted teams at any moment, and while Newcastle aren’t quite at the level of the Gunners, Eddie Howe will have marked this down as a game where Newcastle can really get their season started.

Leeds vs Newcastle betting preview: Visitors to earn first win of the season at Elland Road

Newcastle fans will count themselves as unlucky not to have a win so far this season as the Magpies performed impressively at times against both Villa and Liverpool, with the lack of a recognised striker and a silly decision from Anthony Gordon letting them down on each occasion.

However, Howe’s side will journey south in a confident mood, assured of their own performances while having also seen Leeds’ own defensive weaknesses last week.

The Whites were torn apart by an impressive Arsenal side last week and though they were good value in their win over Everton last time they played at home, a match against a settled, well-drilled and intense Newcastle side provides an altogether more difficult test.

Newcastle are unlikely to dish out the kind of domination that Arsenal did, especially with the game being played at Elland Road, but if the Magpies can produce a performance anything like that of the first half against Liverpool, they could well wrap up the game in the opening 45.

Eddie Howe’s side have won their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides, scoring at least three goals in seven of those wins, while Leeds have not won back-to-back top-flight matches at home since August 2022 – and we don’t expect that to change on Saturday.

Leeds vs Newcastle prediction 1: Newcastle to win – 23/20 Ladbrokes

Leeds vs Newcastle best bets: Elanga carries a big threat

Summer signing Anthony Elanga hasn’t had the ideal start to life at Newcastle, but his performances have been encouraging enough to suggest he will settle fine up north.

Though the Sweden winger has not managed to grab a goal or assist over his first two games, his displays have been full of pace and energy, and with Anthony Gordon suspended for the next three games, he’s a strong goalscorer or assist option in the player prop markets on football betting sites.

And a match against a weaker Leeds side is the perfect chance for the 23-year-old to get his first goals or assists for the club, having shown flashes of what he can do against Villa and when scoring a goal against Arsenal in pre-season.

Along with Harvey Barnes, the winger will likely have plenty of space to attack at various points during this match, and having racked up an xG of 0.57 and an xA of 0.27 – with two shots and one on target – against Villa, he should do even better against a weaker Leeds side.

Leeds vs Newcastle prediction 2: Anthony Elanga to score or assist – 23/20 QuinnBet

Leeds vs Newcastle team news

Leeds vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Leeds vs Newcastle betting offers

Parimatch are running a special offer for Leeds vs Newcastle where new customers can score enhanced Premier League odds of 40/1 for Leeds to win the match on Saturday evening.

This betting offer is only available for new customers that use the link below to open an account.

After completing the sign-up process, customers must opt-in to the offer and then deposit £5 before placing a maximum £1 pre-match bet on Leeds to win at the normal football odds.

If Leeds win, you’ll receive a payout in cash at the normal price with the extra amount credited as free bets.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.