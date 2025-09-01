The 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign is underway as France’s top sides battle for the title, with Marseille, Lyon, Monaco and Lille all attempting to wrestle the title away from Ligue 1, French Cup and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

With the new season now in full flow, this page will display the latest Ligue 1 odds available on betting sites. We’ve pulled together the latest live Ligue 1 betting odds from bookmakers to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the 2025/26 season.

Punters will find several Ligue 1 markets on this page – including Ligue 1 winner odds, Ligue 1 relegation odds and odds for individual matches – with any changes to markets made by football betting sites immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All our football odds come from recommended online bookmakers, which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Ligue 1 Match Odds

Ligue 1 is an 18-team league, with each team playing 34 matches across a season that runs until 16 May (with a winter break from 15 December until 2 January).

Match odds can fluctuate based on form, injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion, with any changes made by bookmakers immediately reflected in our live odds.

We’ll have odds available for every game of the Ligue 1 season, so make sure to come back regularly for the latest match odds.

Ligue 1 Winner Odds

27 different teams have won the Ligue 1 title, but PSG have become the dominant force in French football since their takeover 2011.

PSG have won 11 of the last 13 Ligue 1 titles, with only Monaco (in 2016/17) and Lille (in 2020/21) preventing the Parisians from being crowned champions.

PSG have won the crown four years in a row, winning a treble last year that included their maiden Champions League title.

Luis Enrique’s side are favourites to retain their title in the latest Ligue 1 outright odds, which suggest it will take something special to deny them a fifth championship on the bounce.

Ligue 1 Top Three Odds

In Ligue 1, the top three automatically qualify for the Champions League, with PSG, Marseille, Lille, Lyon and AS Monaco all having their sights set on reaching Europe’s top club competition.

This is another competitive betting heat, with eight points covering the teams from 2nd to 7th last season, and the market can shift quickly due to the number of teams competing for a top three spot.

Be sure to check the Ligue 1 odds for this market regularly.

Ligue 1 Relegation Odds

Ligue 1 has a similar relegation structure to the Bundesliga, with the bottom two teams automatically dropping into Ligue 2 while the 16th-placed team enters a two-legged play-off against a side from the second division.

Last season, Saint-Etienne were the only promoted side to be relegated, while Metz were relegated in 2023/24 in the relegation playoff. At the other end of the scale, Ligue 2 sides have won the last three relegation play-offs to earn promotion to Ligue 1.

Anyone looking to have a bet on the Ligue 1 relegation market should check if any teams are struggling financially, which players have been sold by those likely relegation candidates and who has been added as replacements.

Ligue 1 Top Scorer Odds

Ligue 1 has seen many great forward players in its history, particularly in recent years, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all gracing the top flight, along with cult heroes like Olivier Giroud.

Forwards playing for the top clubs are usually the leading contenders in the Ligue 1 top scorer odds, with those from PSG, Lyon, Lille and others likely to be among the highest scorers.

Kylian Mbappe has won the most Golden Boots, with six, followed by Jean-Pierre Papin and Carlos Bianchi, who each have five.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Always treat free bet offers or casino bonuses with an element of caution. They are widely available on gambling apps, but always check the terms and conditions, and consider whether they are worth your attention.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.