Manchester United vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know before the match

Karl Matchett
Sunday 07 August 2022 08:39
The Best Premium FPL Forwards For 2022/23

Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Last term’s 4-0 thrashing at the end of the campaign will still be fresh in the mind of the Red Devils’ players, even if the dugout has seen yet another change.

This will be Erik ten Hag’s first game in the English top flight and he has a big job on to take United back to the top of the country’s footballing tree.

For Brighton, the loss of Marc Cucurella means money in their pocket but options needed before the transfer window shuts, if they want to progress from last year’s ninth-placed finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Man United vs Brighton?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial’s injury means either a half-fit Cristiano Ronaldo or Marcus Rashford will start up front for United. Christian Eriksen won’t likely start after only joining recently. Lisandro Martinez could start in defence or midfield, with Harry Maguire the player to line up in defence if it’s the latter.

Solly March should start on the left after Marc Cucurella was sold to Chelsea on the eve of the season. Jakub Moder is the only injury absentee for the Seagulls but Graham Potter has often switched up his system from a back three to a four, so an extra midfield face could start this game.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

BRI - Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Mwepu, Gross, March, Trossard, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Odds

Man United 7/10

Draw 31/10

Brighton 19/4

Prediction

Man United players have a whole lot of reasons to find a big performance and a result in this season opener, and not just because of the new manager. Last season’s dismal defeat should still sting enough to force a reaction. United 2-1 Brighton.

